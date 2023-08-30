Summary Leaks suggest that Samsung may switch back to using Exynos chips in their upcoming Galaxy S24 range for European users after just one year of using Snapdragon chips, which were widely celebrated.

Reliable leaker, Ice Universe, claims that the Exynos 2400, a new high-end chipset being developed by Samsung, will "100%" be adopted in Europe for the Galaxy S24, though nothing is official yet.

The move to Exynos chips in Europe for the Galaxy S24, if true, could spark outrage, especially considering the previous issues with Exynos chips compared to Snapdragon chips.

We're firmly into the latter half of 2023, which means we're actually closer than ever to the new Galaxy S24 range. Leaks and rumors have slowly started to drip in, and while there's still a lot we don't know about the upcoming smartphones, a clearer picture is starting to form. The Galaxy S23 lineup launched earlier this year came with one big improvement for European users — the use of a Snapdragon SoC over an Exynos chip. Now, Galaxy users in Europe might be treated to some bittersweet news, as Samsung appears set to make a U-turn after just one year.

Leaker Ice Universe, who's as reliable as they come with Samsung info, published a tweet saying he's 100% sure that the Exynos 2400, a new high-end chipset currently being developed by Samsung, will be adopted in Europe. While the tweet doesn't specifically mention the Galaxy S24, it came in a flurry of tweets the leaker made about Samsung's upcoming flagship, so it's not hard to connect the dots here. According to the same thread, the Exynos 2400 might have a top clock speed of 3.16GHz on its most performant core (or cores), with other cores clocked at 2.9GHz, 2.6GHz, and 1.95GHz.

This leaker has previously talked about other details regarding the Galaxy S24 series, including potential information about the Galaxy S24 Ultra's screen. He also went on to mention that all models in the range will come with an ultra-bright screen that can peak at 2,500 nits. Regarding this Exynos rumor, it's not the first time we've heard it by any means, and while nothing is certain, it's definitely starting to pick up steam.

The news of Samsung moving to Snapdragon chips in Europe for its flagships was widely celebrated. Over the last few years, the Exynos variants of Galaxy S devices was almost always worse than the Snapdragon variants sold in the Americas and other markets. And as detailed on our sister site XDA, the Exynos variant of the Galaxy S22 — the last generation to come with an Exynos chip in Europe — could get particularly problematic. It could be that Samsung gave Exynos a one-generation break to polish things up, but after the Snapdragon move was widely seen as a positive one, this seems odd, to say the least.

Of course, this is just a rumor, so take it with a grain of salt. But if Samsung does end up releasing the Galaxy S24 with an Exynos chip, we'd love it if Samsung proved the haters (and us) wrong with Snapdragon-level performance. That remains to be seen, though.