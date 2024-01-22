Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra $550 $1420 Save $870 The newest Galaxy phone is here, and to celebrate, Samsung is offering an insane deal that can have you rocking the new Galaxy S24 Ultra for as little as $550 this week. Along with a free storage upgrade to the 512GB model, you can also earn up to $750 instant trade-in credit with qualifying devices. From $550 at Samsung

This year's Galaxy Unpacked event brought exactly what was expected for fans of Samsung's Galaxy line of smartphones, revealing the new Galaxy S24 Series and everything new it brings to the table. Along with the exciting new Galaxy AI features, it's a worthy upgrade if you're looking to give that old phone of yours the boot.

Samsung's latest Galaxy S24 Ultra, in particular, offers the best package overall with a sizeable upgrade to the camera system alongside the new AI-based feature set. Starting at $1,300, though, it's a pricey purchase to say the least, starting $100 more than the previous Galaxy S23 Ultra.

However, If you're willing to shop through Samsung to pickup your new Galaxy phone, you could get your hands on the new Ultra model for as little as $550 right now. Here's how.

Why this Galaxy S24 Ultra deal at Samsung is worth your money

If you're looking to get a good price on the new Galaxy S24 Ultra, then the Samsung Store is the best place to go for your new phone. Not only is Samsung offering a free storage upgradefor select models, it's also offering enhanced instant trade-in credits that'll bring the starting price down even further.

The first portion of the discount comes from the free upgrade to the 512GB model up from the 256GB option. This $120 discount on the 512GB storage capacity alone is a great way to save on Samsung's latest Galaxy phone, but where the real savings comes is from the trade-in. Depending on the device you're looking to swap, you could earn up to $750 for it, meaning you can get the Galaxy S24 Ultra for as litlte as $550.

It is important to note that the value of your current device varies by make, model, and condition, so you'll want to check with Samsung's trade-in calculator to see just how much you'll save on your new Galaxy S24 Ultra. Premium models like Galaxy S23 Ultra or Galaxy Z Fold 5 that are in good condition will get the full $750, but older phones or competing devices like the Google Pixel 8 Pro may net you closer to $500 or $600.

Something to also keep in mind is that not all colors are available just yet, so you may have to wait a bit to receive your phone. Most will be in your hand by the end of the month, but a couple specific options won't be available until early March. Not the end of the world, but if you were hoping to get one of Samsung's exclusive colors, you may need to wait a bit.

With what the new Galaxy S24 series has to offer, this is a great way to get your hands on what is sure to be one of the best Samsung phones to date. The savings available is too good to pass up, and makes it a whole lot easier to make the switch or upgrade to Samsung's newest premium phone.