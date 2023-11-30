Summary Rumors suggest the Galaxy S24 series will have iterative upgrades and AI features but may not pack more RAM than the previous model.

The base Galaxy S24 Ultra may only come with 8GB RAM in certain regions, disappointing those who were expecting more.

Samsung's decision to lower RAM may be due to rising costs of DRAM and memory chips, as well as the desire to keep the retail price competitive with Apple's iPhone 15 Pro.

Samsung is rumored to unveil the Galaxy S24 series in or around mid-January 2024. All the leaks so far point to the phones packing iterative upgrades over their predecessor, which should add up to deliver a better user experience. With Samsung expected to equip its 2024 flagship phones with a plethora of AI features, you'd expect them to ship with a lot more RAM, as LLMs (Large Language Models) require a lot of system memory to run smoothly. A new leak, however, suggests this might not be the case.

Leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S24 lineup will ship with the same amount of RAM as the Galaxy S23. So, the Galaxy S24 and S24+ could ship with 8GB RAM, with the higher storage variants of the Plus model apparently being equipped with 12GB RAM. The additional RAM will be useful as rumors indicate the S24+ switching to a higher resolution QHD+ AMOLED panel.

Disappointingly, it appears Samsung plans to offer the base Galaxy S24 Ultra with 8GB RAM in certain regions. There will be a variant with 12GB RAM, but the company seemingly does not plan on launching a configuration with 16GB RAM, as previously rumored.

Samsung's decision to lower the amount of RAM on the Galaxy S24 lineup could be linked to the DRAM and memory chips becoming more expensive. Their prices are expected to rise by another 20-30% in the next few months. This might have forced the Korean giant to reduce the RAM on the Galaxy S24 to keep its manufacturing cost in check.

With Apple not increasing the iPhone 15 Pro price this year, Samsung likely does not want to hike the S24's retail price as well. Otherwise, a higher MSRP could have given the company the headroom to equip its 2024 flagships with more system memory. The company might have also axed its plans to offer the Galaxy S24 Ultra with 2TB storage, as such configurations usually ship with more RAM.

The best small Android phones ship with 8GB RAM, which is more than enough for daily use. However, with the Galaxy S24 rumored to outwit the Pixel 8 in AI prowess, the additional RAM could help run LLMs and machine learning algorithms smoothly, as they require a large amount of system memory to run locally. Only time will tell how the Galaxy S24 shipping with 8GB of RAM will affect its performance.

Samsung plans to launch the Galaxy S24 series a couple of weeks earlier than usual next year. The next Galaxy Unpacked event is rumored to be held on January 17 in San Jose, with the phones going on sale starting January 30.