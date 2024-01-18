The newest flagship models from Samsung are ready for eager buyers to snap up, but with that comes a huge decision: which of Samsung's seven colors will you get the phone in?

The base Samsung Galaxy S24 comes in four regular colors, available from every retailer: Onyx Black, Marble Gray, Cobalt Violet, and Amber Yellow. They're joined by three more finishes that are a little harder to find: Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue also make their way into the S24 stable, but only as Samsung online exclusives.

As is the case with any new smartphone purchase, you have to pick more than just the technical specifications and storage options. You'll need to consider which color choice best matches your personality and style. For some, the standard black has been the go-to Galaxy choice for years. Others may want to take advantage of the increasing variety of bright and expressive color choices available from Samsung. And while you're at it, there's no better time to grab a Galaxy S24 case and make sure it complements your color.

Amber Yellow

Starting with perhaps the most lighthearted of the bunch, the Amber Yellow colorway indeed showcases a lush yellow shade. Not only is the back face of the phone bathed in a muted but cheerful yellow, the edge panels also share the same tone rather than featuring contrasting elements. The yellow shade will ship with a matte finish that isn't too domineering and therefore may appeal better to users who want a brighter color but aren't prepared to make the leap to something that will quickly become loud and in your face. This can be a unique and cheerful change of pace for someone looking to get away from the standard Phantom Black tones that have often taken center stage among Samsung Galaxy devices.

Cobalt Violet

Cobalt Violet is another more expressive color selection. The purple shade is similarly subdued, and the matte finish takes the sheen away from what might otherwise be another fairly boisterous color selection. Cobalt Violet won't be entirely unfamiliar to Samsung users, as it looks quite a bit like the bluish purple shades that Galaxy phones have shipped with in the past. This is a safe bet for someone looking to steer clear of this standard black colorway while opting for something that blends tradition and personality together seamlessly in one device. As is the case with every other S24 build’s color detail, the edge faces are matched to the back rather than utilizing a divergent shade or a standard black for contrast.

Marble Gray

Marble Gray has a little more going for it than a simple white, but is the closest you'll get to one this year. This is a pale, silvery gray, making it a great alternative to the traditional black without offering itself up as a complete change of pace. Gray is often favored by traditionalists looking for something just a bit different but not wildly out there, and the light gray shade found in Samsung's newest flagship is an attractive tone that's easy on the eyes and will seamlessly fit in with the rest of your digital arsenal.

Onyx Black

Onyx Black replaces the Phantom Black shade that has routinely featured in Samsung Galaxy phones. As with the rest of the lineup, the Onyx Black colorway is a matte affair that loses the shine that Samsung users may be familiar with. Onyx Black is the traditionalists’ pick for sure. The edge and back faces share the same color scheme and the phone offers itself up as a continuation of Samsung's contemporary and sleek form. This is a great choice for anyone who typically relies on a Galaxy phone as a no-nonsense selection - after all, everything goes with black.

Samsung.com exclusives: Jade Green, Sandstone Orange, and Sapphire Blue

Close

The three additional colors that can be found among the S24 lineup are exclusive to the Samsung.com storefront. This means you'll have to purchase your phone directly from the manufacturer rather than opt for a new upgrade with your mobile provider or source it from another store.

The three shades follow in the same blueprint as the four standard colorways, with matte finishes and color-matched edge components, but these are slightly more saturated, colorful options that you may find a little more fun than the default set.