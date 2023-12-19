Summary Leaked images reveal the color and storage options for the Galaxy S24 series, with the standard model offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB or 256GB of storage, while the Galaxy S24 Plus and Ultra models have higher RAM and more storage choices.

The S24 Plus, in particular, seems to be getting a major boost in RAM capacity, with a potential base option of 12GB.

The Galaxy S24 series appears to be making incremental upgrades rather than a full overhaul, and rumors suggest an earlier release date in January or February 2024.

Samsung's Galaxy S24 series is making waves in the rumor mill, and it's not just your usual round of tweaks and upgrades. The company seems to be diving deep into AI across the entire lineup, featuring cool features like generative AI wallpaper and real-time phone call translation. This focus on AI could be a game-changer, helping Samsung secure its position among the top Android phones. As we count down the weeks to the big reveal, a new leak reveals more information about colors, storage, and memory options for each model.

Leaker Revegnus on X has dropped a couple of images that seem to be snagged from a store database, giving us a sneak peek at the Galaxy S24 colors and configurations (via SamMobile). As per the photos, the standard Galaxy S24 will come with 8GB of RAM and either 128GB or 256GB of storage. In terms of colors, you may have four hues to play with: gray, black, violet, and yellow.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy S24 Plus is flexing a solid 12GB of RAM and giving you the option to snag either 256GB or a whopping 512GB of storage. And when it comes to colors, it's apparently sticking with the same four shades as its regular S24 sibling.

When you stack it up against the Galaxy S23 Plus, the Galaxy S24 Plus is seemingly leveling up with a RAM boost (the S23 Plus has a base RAM of 8GB). According to the leak, there's no sign of any other RAM options for the S24 Plus. So, if this leak holds water, you're locked in with 12GB of RAM, whether you're into it or not.

Last in the lineup is the Galaxy S24 Ultra, and it appears to be flaunting a generous 12GB of RAM and offering a variety of storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. And if you opt for the Ultra, you will apparently get the same four colors to choose from. On the flip side, the Galaxy S23 Ultra starts with 8GB of RAM in the base 256GB configuration, while the S24 Ultra seems to be going all-in with a consistent 12GB of RAM for all variants.

These RAM bumps are just baby steps; they add up, considering the Galaxy S24 series seems to be playing it safe with incremental upgrades rather than a full-blown overhaul for the lineup.

Meanwhile, the above-mentioned colors match up with the leaks we've heard about all the Galaxy S24 models. But Samsung usually throws in some exclusive colors on its online store and occasionally lets you spice things up with more customization options, so keep your eyes peeled for extra surprises. Samsung is expected to unveil its next flagship series in February 2024, although there are whispers that it might sneak in earlier, possibly in January.