Summary Samsung has reportedly delayed the Galaxy S24 Ultra's big camera update until June.

The company typically rolls out big camera updates for its phones in June every year.

Users can try Samsung's ExpertRAW app for better photo editing flexibility or explore alternative camera phone options.

Despite packing an impressive and versatile array of camera hardware, the Galaxy S24 Ultra's imaging performance leaves much to desire. Its HDR performance is a bit iffy, and the telephoto cameras also fail to impress. Samsung did roll out an update in late March to improve the Galaxy S24's camera performance. But rumors indicated the company had a bigger camera-focused update in the pipeline for April. If you were eagerly looking forward to this new firmware, your wait just got longer.

Samsung leaker Ice Universe claims the Galaxy S24 Ultra's big camera update has been delayed by a couple of months and is unlikely to arrive before June. The company typically rolls out a big camera-enhancing update for its flagship Galaxy phone in June every year. The Galaxy S23 got a similar update in June 2023, which added 2x zoom for portrait modes, improved HDR processing, and contained fixes for the infamous bananagate issue.

The Galaxy S22 also received a major camera-focused build in June 2022, which improved its imaging performance and addressed issues with sharpness and contrast in pictures.

Samsung will hopefully use the extra time it has now to address the many issues that Galaxy S24 users are facing with its camera. Besides sub-par HDR performance, the telephoto image quality and detail retention capabilities are not as good as the competition.

The phone also struggles to capture moving subjects, like kids and pets. This has been a longstanding issue with Galaxy phones, and the company has done little to fix it. A firmware update can help address these issues to a great extent.

The Galaxy S24's cameras need some major optimizations

Samsung usually rolls out multiple camera-centric updates for its flagship Galaxy phones in months following their launch to fine-tune their camera performance. While the June firmware might bring some decent imaging improvements to the Galaxy S24 series, it is unlikely to fix all the problems. They might require radical changes to Samsung's processing, which the company might reserve for its next flagship phone launch.

If you are unhappy with the photos the Galaxy S24 captures, you can temporarily use Samsung's ExpertRAW app to enjoy greater flexibility while editing. You can then tune the images to your liking, though this is a time-consuming process. Alternatively, you can ditch your Galaxy S24 Ultra and consider picking up one of the best camera phones from our list.