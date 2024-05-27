Summary Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra stands out for hardware but lacks in consistent imaging performance compared to competitors.

Leaks suggest a significant camera update, One UI 6.1.1, will debut for S24 series, a first for flagship Galaxy phones.

Expect improved camera processing and performance with the rumored June/July release of the big update for Galaxy S24 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is among the best Android flagships around. It packs impressive hardware, all-day battery life, and a versatile camera setup. However, the imaging performance of Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy is inconsistent and not as good as that of the competition. While the phone has received several updates since its launch, they have not improved its camera performance much. Samsung supposedly planned to release a big camera-focused update in April, but that did not happen. These improvements could now apparently land as a part of One UI 6.1.1.

Leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung has started testing One UI 6.1.1 builds for the Galaxy S24 series with significant camera changes. The firmware is still in the early stages of development and will be extensively tested before it is ready for public release. The leaker initially claimed that the Galaxy S24 might get a big camera-focused update in late April or May. Later, though, he said the company had delayed the update until June.

Samsung has never released a One UI x.1.1 build for its flagship Galaxy phones. Such releases typically debut on its yearly flagship foldable and are then rolled out to its previous Galaxy foldables. But the Korean giant might create an exception this time around.

Rumors indicate the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 might debut in July, so the Galaxy S24's big camera update should also land around the same time. Flagship Galaxy phones have received a major camera-centric update in June or July every year. So, the Galaxy S24's One UI 6.1.1 update landing around the same time with camera improvements sounds plausible.

Galaxy S24's camera processing needs work

Close

Since launch, the Galaxy S24 series has received multiple updates, some of which contain several camera-specific improvements. The March 2024 update improved the low-light image processing and text clarity when zooming in. Still, the phone's camera is inconsistent, with the HDR performance and poor telephoto pictures sticking out like sore thumbs.

One UI 6.1.1 might fix most of these issues and further improve the imaging performance of Samsung's 2024 flagship Galaxy. But don't get your hopes too high, as the company has struggled in this area with its previous Galaxy phones.