Leaker Ice Universe claims Samsung has delayed the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series.

The August security patch is also live for the Galaxy S23 in the US.

For the last few months, Galaxy S24 owners have been impatiently waiting for a major camera-focused update to improve the phone's imaging performance. Rumors indicated the update with One UI 6.1.1 could arrive in August following the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 release. While a new firmware is rolling out for Samsung's 2024 flagship, it contains little else besides the August 2024 security patch.

Galaxy S24 users on the AT&T network in the US report receiving the AXFJ firmware. The release notes for the build and its relatively small size of 467.93MB indicate it does not include any major changes besides bumping the security patch to August 2024.

Renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe also posted on X that the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series has been potentially delayed. He notes that the firmware is apparently ready for release, so the delay behind its release is unclear. Sadly, this means that Galaxy S24 owners' wait for a big camera-focused update has only gotten longer.

In addition to the Galaxy S24, the August 2024 security patch has also gone live for unlocked Galaxy S23 units in the US. The 420MB update should expand to other carriers and more regions worldwide in the coming weeks.

You can check if the August 2024 firmware is live for your Galaxy phone from Settings > Software update > Download and install.

Samsung has already published the August 2024 security bulletin highlighting the changes it has patched with the update. Besides fixing Android-specific vulnerabilities, the update patches 14 security issues related to Samsung devices, including 10 of Moderate severity and 3 of High severity.

One "Critical" vulnerability related to improper input validation in librtp.so. This enabled "remote attackers to execute arbitrary code with system privilege," though user interaction was necessary for hackers to exploit this vulnerability. This serious security issue was privately disclosed to Samsung in early June.

The security issue affects all Samsung devices running Android 12, 13, and 14, so update your phone to the August 2024 security patch as soon as it is available.