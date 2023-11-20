Summary Samsung is expected to launch its Galaxy S24 series on January 17, advancing the event by 15 days compared to previous models.

The pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 will start immediately after the event, with pre-sale launch and general availability dates following shortly after.

Samsung aims to create the "smartest AI phones ever" with the Galaxy S24 series, incorporating features like AI Live Translate Call and competing with Google's Pixel 8 in AI capabilities.

Over the last few years, Samsung has been bringing forward the launch date of its Galaxy flagships and foldables by a few weeks. For 2024, too, rumors suggest the company will bring forward the announcement date by a few weeks, with January 17 being the possible unveiling date. Samsung has now seemingly confirmed this date and provided more details about the phone's pre-order and availability dates.

A report from The Elec citing a Samsung Electronics official claims the Galaxy S24 series will debut on January 17 at an Unpacked event in San Jose. The Korean giant has never held a product launch event in San Jose before, which also houses the headquarters of Apple and Google. Reportedly, the company finalized this location as a sign of its cooperation with Google and competition with Apple.

For comparison, the Galaxy S23's Unpacked event was held on February 1 this year, while the Galaxy S22's Unpacked event took place on February 9, 2022. So, the company is advancing the Galaxy S24's launch event by 15 days.

Samsung will apparently start accepting pre-orders for the Galaxy S24 series right after the event. In Korea (and some other countries), the pre-orders will run from January 19-25th. This will be followed by a pre-sale launch between January 26-30th, where pre-order customers will receive their units. General availability of the Galaxy S24 lineup will start from January 30.

Thanks to numerous leaks from the last few months, all key specs of the Galaxy S24 Ultra and its smaller siblings are already known. Renders show the Galaxy S24 Ultra will look a lot like the Galaxy S23 Ultra, though it will come with a flat display, not a curved one. Another leak indicates the phone's screen will hit a peak brightness of 2,500 nits, making it one of the brightest panels around. As for the Galaxy S24 and S24+, they will come with an iPhone-style frame and a few other design changes.

Samsung reportedly wants to create the "smartest AI phones ever" with the Galaxy S24 series and aims to outwit the Pixel 8 in AI prowess. The phone could leverage the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip to offer on-device generative AI, with Samsung purportedly also considering integrating ChatGPT or Google Bard.

The Korean giant has already unveiled one such Galaxy AI feature coming to the Galaxy S24: AI Live Translate Call. The feature will enable the phone to provide real-time text and audio translations of what the other person is saying on a phone call. Based on these AI-powered features, Samsung hopes its 2024 flagship will sell like hotcakes. Another report suggests the company aims to ship 35 million Galaxy S24 units in 2024, up 10% from the S23 series.