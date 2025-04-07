Summary Stable One UI 7 update is rolling out for Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, and Flip 6 users in South Korea.

The update brings major UI changes and new features.

Galaxy S23 lineup, Z Fold 5, and Flip 6 should receive the stable One UI 7 update later this month.

The wait is finally over for Galaxy S24 users. As promised, Samsung has officially started rolling out the stable Android 15-based One UI 7 update to the public today. Alongside its 2024 flagship smartphone, the company has also pushed the build live for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

For now, the stable One UI 7 build is live in South Korea, both for regular users and members of the beta program. A wider release should happen in the coming days and weeks. Samsung has already confirmed that it will release the stable One UI 7 build for its flagship phones in the US starting April 10. In Canada, the update will go live on April 11.

If your Galaxy S24, Z Fold 6, or Flip 6 is already running One UI 7 beta, install the stable firmware from Settings > Software update > Download and install. Since the stable BYCG firmware is for beta users, it's a relatively modest download at around 400-455MB, depending on the device.

For Galaxy S24 users upgrading from the stable One UI 6 build to One UI 7, the download package is much bigger at 5.2GB.

One UI 7 brings Android 15 to Samsung's 2024 Galaxy phones