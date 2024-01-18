Summary The Galaxy S24 series comes with a range of AI features, including real-time phone call translations and Chat Assist.

Besides the yearly upgrades like a brighter screen, faster processor, and better cameras, the Galaxy S24 series comes with a suite of AI features. These range from real-time phone call translations to the ability to move objects in pictures, Chat Assist, and more. Samsung has even partnered with Google to bring a new Circle to Search feature. As it turns out, Samsung will only provide Galaxy AI features for free until the end of 2025.

At its Unpacked event, the Korean giant only highlighted the S24's AI features. But in the footnotes of the Galaxy S24's listing page in the US, Samsung slyly notes that Galaxy AI features will be free only until the end of 2025. This corroborates a report from a few days ago, which claimed the Galaxy S24 AI features might require a paid subscription after a couple of years. There's no word on pricing after 2025, which will presumably be revealed once the deadline is near.

*Galaxy AI features will be provided for free until the end of 2025 on supported Samsung Galaxy devices. Different terms may apply for AI features provided by third parties.

What was also not mentioned on stage is that many of the Galaxy AI features require an internet connection and a Samsung account. This includes Live Translate, Note Assist in Samsung Notes, and Chat Assist. Some solely rely on on-device processing, like edit suggestions and translation tools, but they are limited in number.

As Samsung notes, some of the AI features it delivers in partnership with Google and third parties could remain free for longer.

Samsung has also confirmed that it will bring many Galaxy AI features to its existing phones (via Android Authority). While the list of features has not been revealed yet, the company mentioned that the Galaxy S23 series, Z Fold 5, Flip 5, and Tab S9 series will gain access to Galaxy AI within H1, 2024.

It is not surprising that Samsung intends to charge for Galaxy AI features despite the Galaxy S24 Ultra retailing for $1,300. Even Google has paywalled some of Pixel 8's AI features, like Magic Editor, behind a Google One subscription. There are signs that the company is preparing a paid version of Bard with a more capable language model and advanced math and reasoning skills. Google will seemingly offer Bard Advanced as part of Google One, initially providing a three-month trial.

Given that Samsung promises seven years of OS and security updates for the Galaxy S24, two years of free AI features is a relatively short duration. But the company could always change its mind and extend this timeframe further. Like Google, Samsung could take a similar path and make the Galaxy AI features available through a monthly subscription that could come with other benefits.