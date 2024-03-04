Samsung Galaxy S24 $100 off for a limited time $700 $800 Save $100 The smallest of Samsung's 2024 flagships packs possibly the most significant upgrades of the series, with a significantly brighter and 1-120Hz adaptable refresh rate screen, cameras that finally match the S24+, and an even more polished build than the last two years. $700 at Amazon$700 at Best Buy

The Galaxy S24 is a great device, offering impressive power and features, that comes in a relatively compact size. The Galaxy S24 can really do it all, with its all-day battery life, powerful software, robust feature set, and great cameras. You really can't go wrong with this handset if you're looking to upgrade or buy a new phone. While it typically comes priced at $799.99, it can now be had for $100 off, dropping the price to just $699.99 for a limited time. This is the lowest price we've seen to date for the phone, so get it while you can.

What's great about the Samsung Galaxy S24?

The Galaxy S24 packs a ton of power despite being the smallest device in the lineup. It's powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor, 8GB RAM, and comes with 128GB of internal storage. In addition, it also has a fantastic screen, with a 6.2-inch AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate that can operate in the range of 1 to 120Hz and has an impressive brightness level that can reach up to 2,600 nits.

When it comes to the cameras, you're getting a trio of sensors on the rear with a 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP telephoto. When it comes to connectivity, you're getting USB-C with 25W charging, 15W wireless charging, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 5.3. You can expect all-day battery life thanks to the 4,000 capacity and excellent protection from the elements with the handset's IP68-rating.

Samsung also delivers with its software experience, taking advantage of Android 14 with One UI 6.1. All of these elements combine to form a stellar Android smartphone, making the Galaxy S24 series some of the best Android phones you can buy. Not only do you get excellent hardware that feels premium, but you also get an experience that feels refined, thanks to the many years that Samsung has been producing phones.

So if you've been thinking about purchasing a new handset, this Galaxy S24 with its $100 discount is going to be a great option thanks to its hardware, software and price. You can pick up the Galaxy S24 on sale from Amazon in four colors, but be sure to grab it while you can because, at this price, the deal won't last long. Also, be sure to pick up some cases while you're at it to protect your new purchase.