Our Zachary Kew-Denniss joins the Android Police podcast this week to express all the things that have finally gone right for him in the world. By that, we mean getting a Galaxy flagship phone that doesn't have an Exynos chip in it. Fancy that! Plus, more chat about YouTube Premium, Android Auto, and the uncanny valley of Spotify's AI DJs — all in this episode!

Share the show with your friends! New listeners help us keep the show running. Thanks!

01:44 | The Curse of Exynos

20:27 | Googsoft

44:25 | Listening In

Find us at androidpolice.com or podcast@androidpolice.com

Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0