Our Zachary Kew-Denniss joins the Android Police podcast this week to express all the things that have finally gone right for him in the world. By that, we mean getting a Galaxy flagship phone that doesn't have an Exynos chip in it. Fancy that! Plus, more chat about YouTube Premium, Android Auto, and the uncanny valley of Spotify's AI DJs — all in this episode!
01:44 | The Curse of Exynos
- Will the Galaxy S23 series mark an end to Exynos? Samsung's Texas-sized answer is 'no'
- Samsung Galaxy S23 review: A small success
20:27 | Googsoft
- Google is bringing Magic Eraser to every smartphone
- Android Auto briefly takes some smart Maps direction from CarPlay
44:25 | Listening In
- YouTube Music's next major addition has Spotify squarely in its sights
- YouTube says it isn’t messing with 1080p — ‘1080p Premium’ is higher-bitrate - The Verge
- Spotify Debuts a New AI DJ, Right in Your Pocket — Spotify
Find us at androidpolice.com or podcast@androidpolice.com
Music - "18" and "34" by HOME licensed under CC BY 3.0