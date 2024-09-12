Key Takeaways One UI 6.1.1 update is rolling out for older Galaxy models in South Korea with new Galaxy AI features.

The update is currently live for Galaxy S23, Z Fold 5, and Flip 5.

The new features include Sketch to Image, Portrait Studio, and enhancements to other Galaxy AI features.

After months of delay, Samsung officially started rolling out the One UI 6.1.1 update for the Galaxy S24 series in early September. Now, true to its word, the company has commenced the update's rollout for its older Galaxy phones, including the Galaxy S23 series, Z Flip 5, and Z Fold 5.

Several Galaxy S23 owners report receiving the One UI 6.1 firmware on their Galaxy S23 in South Korea. Packing the September 2024 security patch, the update introduces new Galaxy AI features that debut on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6. The 2.4GB XH7 firmware also adds a new way to pick up calls on your Galaxy phone, letting you tap the call button instead of requiring a swipe.

The XH9 firmware for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6 is also only live in South Korea for now. Samsung should expand the build's availability to more regions in the coming days.

Do note that on the Galaxy S23, installing the latest firmware will not bump the One UI version; it will remain on One UI 6.1. This won't be the case on the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Flip 5, though, as they will show One UI 6.1.1 after the update.

One UI 6.1.1 brings several new features to your Galaxy phone

Close

One UI 6.1.1 will add plenty of new features to your Galaxy flagship, including new additions to Galaxy AI. Most of these features debuted on the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, like Sketch to Image, which uses AI to turn your doodles into art. Similarly, Portrait Studio uses AI to turn your photos into sketches.

The update also improves Galaxy AI's Interpreter feature by adding a new Listening mode, which can translate up to 16 different languages in real time. The update expands Live Translate to third-party voice-calling apps like WhatsApp.

One UI 6.1.1 is the last major update for flagship Galaxy phones, and the company is now focusing on the release of Android 15-based One UI 7. A recent report suggests Samsung is taking its time with One UI 7's development to improve its stability before starting the beta program.