The Samsung Galaxy S23 series consists of some of the best high-end phones you can get today. As we now approach the two-month mark since the trio of Galaxy S23 phones was made available, some new discoveries are being made, specifically with regard to the wireless charging speeds on the flagships. With heat dissipation being one of the primary concerns for modern-day phone makers, Samsung appears to have taken some decisions that actually make it slower to charge the 2023 flagships than their predecessors, the Galaxy S22 series.

In a detailed comparison conducted by Phone Arena, we learn that despite the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S23 featuring pretty much the same wireless charging speeds, the Galaxy S22 charges quicker than its 2023 counterpart, which is quite baffling, considering the emphasis on speed and performance on Samsung's latest smartphones. All Samsung phones in the comparison were powered up using the brand’s EP-P2400 15W wireless charging adapter to avoid any inconsistencies.

As the table below shows, the Galaxy S23 Ultra takes about 40 minutes longer to go from 1-100% wirelessly than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Meanwhile, it takes around 15 minutes longer on the Galaxy S23 Plus under the same circumstances, while the vanilla Galaxy S23 takes approximately 16 minutes longer to fully recharge as compared to its predecessor. The 2022 Apple iPhone 14 Pro models also make it to the comparison, showing that the 14 Pro Max charges about as fast as the S23 Ultra on its wireless MagSafe charger with a 20W USB-C charger in use.

It's likely that Samsung took this call to avoid overheating, although the company's documentation says the Galaxy S23 includes "an enhanced level of heat dissipation" for this purpose. Nevertheless, none of this explains how the last generation flagship, featuring the same battery size and wireless charging tech as the Galaxy S23 Ultra, can recharge faster than the newer model at the same charging speed. It's also worth mentioning that 15W wireless charging is by no means the fastest standard available. It pales in comparison to some of the alternatives in the market today, with brands like OnePlus offering 50W wireless charging for a couple of years now.

With the Galaxy S23 series, 15W fast wireless charging is exclusively available on the company's own chargers. This means that customers using third-party charging pads would have their speeds capped at 10W, even if the charger supports 15W. The detailed comparison reveals that the pace of wireless charging is capped, even when using Samsung's recommended 15W charger. We concur with the notion that the company may have taken this call due to heat management-related concerns.