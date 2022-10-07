The Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro are out in the open, but now we're looking forward to our next big Android flagship launch, and anticipation surrounding the Samsung Galaxy S23 series only continues to grow. We recently heard rumors about battery upgrades and camera hardware, and now the next details to surface concern which colors the phones might arrive in — and we're not sure that we love what we hear.

According to leaker Ross Young, the Galaxy S23 series should initially be available in four shades: beige, black, green, and light pink.

The green S22 was one of our favorite options, so it would definitely be cool to see it return for the S23, and this light pink might also be one we're familiar with, if it's anything like rose gold. Black is pretty standard among smartphones across brands, and Samsung's no stranger to offering that option, but what we don't see is a matching white colorway — like the Phantom White we had on the S22. Instead, when it comes to lighter neutrals, white might end up replaced with a beige hue.

Samsung tried selling a beige smartphone with the Galaxy Z Fold 4 — the yellowish body there was paired with a shiny golden frame. If the manufacturer does go with that same look on the S23, that could definitely be a polarizing choice — we're not sure how we feel about it yet, ourselves — and we could easily see shoppers lamenting the lack of a simple, clean white.

Maybe the good news there is that we don't have a ton of confidence in this report just yet — it's both very early to be talking about colors with any kind of accuracy, and the source behind this information hasn't always gotten things right — leaving us hoping we eventually find some kind of confirmation.

Could this list be incorrect, or maybe just incomplete? We aren’t giving up on the possibility of other popular colors like white and bora purple coming to the Galaxy S23. Even if we don't see those at launch, Samsung regularly introduces new colors a few months after a new phone's arrival, helping ensure shoppers have plenty of options to choose from. No matter which colors it lands in, the Galaxy S23 sure sounds like it's shaping up to succeed the Galaxy S22 as one of the best Android phones on the market.