Samsung and Google's smartphones get more hype than most others, and for a good reason. Both use bespoke chipsets, with the Samsung Galaxy S23 boasting a customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 and the Google Pixel 6a, the in-house Tensor 2. Samsung's OneUI Android flavor is widely considered the best, but the streamlined implementation from the Big G is neck-and-neck in terms of usability. The S23 series comes equipped with big camera sensors, while Pixel imaging algorithms are almost universally viewed as unbeatable.

But there are plenty of distinct differences, too, not least of which is the price. Priced anywhere from one-third to one-half that of the S23, the Pixel 6a forces you to sacrifice premium features like wireless charging, a high refresh rate, and multiple storage options. On the other hand, plenty of people can live without those, and no S23 can touch the Pixel 6a's value proposition — it's still a great phone. So which is right for your needs?

Samsung Galaxy S23 Google Pixel 6a SoC Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor GS101 Display 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2340,19.5:9) AMOLED 48~120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch FHD+ (1080x2400) OLED 60Hz refresh rate RAM 8GB 6GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB Battery 3,900mAh 4,400mAh Ports USB Type-C 3.2 USB Type-C 3.1 Operating system Android 13 w/ OneUI 5.1 Android 13 Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 8MP f/2.0 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide 10MP f/2.4 telephoto 12MP f/1.73 primary 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide Connectivity 5G (sub-6GHZ, mmWave) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC 5G (sub-6GHz, mmWave optional by provider) Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, NFC Dimensions 146.3 x 70.9 x 7.6 mm 152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9mm Weight 168g 178g Charging 25W wired (Quick Charge 2, Samsung AFC) 15W wireless (Fast Wireless Charging 2.0) Wireless PowerShare 18W wired IP rating IP68 IP67 Colors Standard: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Exclusive: Graphite, Lime Charcoal, Chalk, Sage Price $800 $450

Price and availability

Announced during the Samsung Unpacked event on February 1, the Galaxy S23 will hit stores on February 17. Until then, you can preorder it either unlocked or via a specific carrier directly through Samsung. The unlocked version starts at $800, although there is a free upgrade to 256 GB of storage for anybody who preorders now. You'll also be able to choose from the four standard colors and two exclusive colors by ordering it through Samsung.com.

The Pixel 6a, by contrast, hit the market on July 28, 2022. It lists at $450, but you'll frequently find it at various retailers (including Google) for $300. Barring a qualified trade-in, that's the only price point available since there aren't any additional storage options. You have three colorways to choose from, and although they aren't eye-popping, the Sage option looks quite nice.

Design

Representing the best Samsung offers, the S23 series sees a noticeable design upgrade, even compared to the S22. A redesigned camera lens array offers a markedly minimalist appearance from the back, while slightly more rounded edges make it a touch more comfortable to hold.

What's more, bucking the apparent trend of bigger and heavier releases every year, the base S23 is comfortable to hold for those with small hands. The streamlined design isn't exactly complex and doesn't have the eye-catching two-tone color schemes available on Samsung's high-end foldables. But for a no-nonsense, top-quality handset, it's hard to beat the all-glass, IP68-rated S23. While that all-around glass isn't the most fragile (it's Gorilla Glass), it may crack if you drop it. To prevent that, pick up a good Galaxy S23 phone case, as it's a small investment that can save tons of headaches later.

Visually, the Pixel 6a is nearly identical to the Pixel 6, or in other words, a very different-looking phone than the S23. Instead of the left-aligned camera array found on most phones, there's a single, nondescript bar across the top of the back panel where the cameras live. It's an interesting design choice, and while it looks good, it's also functionally helpful. If you prefer not to use cases, the bar keeps your phone from rocking back and forth while sitting on a table. And, thanks to a couple of rounds of accessory engineering to match this design, case manufacturers are practically able to make the bar disappear without adding much weight or bulk to the phone as a whole.

You might notice that the 6a doesn't have tons of colors to choose from, and that is a reasonable disappointment. When it comes to build quality, though, it's hard to complain. Sure, the back panel is plastic, but at least it feels like high-quality plastic. Nonetheless, it's more prone to scratches than Gorilla Glass, so consider a good case for the Pixel 6a. And the entire thing is a good balance of size and weight, only slightly larger than the Galaxy S23.

Display

Although the screen resolutions are nearly identical, Samsung's AMOLED panel outperforms the Pixel 6a's vanilla OLED panel by nearly every metric. In the right mode, the S23 can produce a whopping 1,750 nits, far exceeding the 6a's acceptable 800-nit capability. It also displays colors more vibrantly and supports variable refresh rates from 48 to 120 hertz, while the Pixel is stuck with 60 hertz. Not only that, the Samsung samples touchscreen inputs at an impressive 240 hertz, ensuring one of the most consistent experiences today.

Fingerprint reader issues

Both devices sport an in-display fingerprint reader, and here's where we see one big point of contention. By and large, Samsung biometric login works consistently well when properly configured. The Pixel 6a, uniquely among Pixel phones, has seen even more fingerprint login bugs than usual since the release of Android 13. Google did implement some fixes to mitigate the periodic fingerprint reader failures, but a decent number of users report continued frustration. The hope is that Google continues to improve the sensor's effectiveness because, right now, that's a big win for the S23.

Software

Both run Android 13 as of 2023. In its fifth iteration, Samsung's OneUI has evolved alongside Samsung's Galaxy S lineup and continues to uphold its stellar reputation. Similarly and unsurprisingly, Google's Android implementation is free of bloatware and visual clutter and, in general, highly user-friendly.

Samsung's Android update policy promises four generations of Android updates and five years of security patches, which presumably has the S23 receiving Android 17 sometime in 2026. Google's timeline is a bit shorter, only extending OS updates to July 2025, although security patches continue until July 2027.

The biggest difference between the phones' software comes from the fact that Android OS starts with Google engineers. In our original Pixel 6a review, we noted that Google essentially uses the Pixel platform to debut and field test the newest, most cutting-edge Android features before pushing those features to other manufacturers to work with. This can be awesome, as you may receive novel and helpful upgrades before a Samsung or any other device. On the other hand, you'll also see more bugs firsthand as Google tries to work out the kinks. This problem should be somewhat subdued thanks to over a year of Google working with its first in-house chipset. But it's still something to be aware of.

Performance

The customized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23 is basically as fast as today's chipsets get. It won't leave you waiting to complete any task, big or small, and can handle multitasking, video recording, and other resource-intensive tasks without breaking a sweat. In addition to the powerful processor, 8 GB of RAM mean the S23 packs a serious punch.

With that said, Google's Tensor G1 is no slouch, either. Sure, benchmarks leave it about 20% slower than the S23, but that's still 80% as fast as one of the fastest phones out there. And while the 6 GB of system memory might not look exciting on paper, it doesn't appear to impact usability negatively in a major way.

If you're a stickler when it comes to performance, the S23 will better satisfy you. But if you want a phone that works really well, you might barely notice a difference in processing power.

Battery life

Unfortunately, neither is the perfect picture of efficiency and battery usage. The Google Tensor G1 tends to run hot but does offer OK battery life. It lasts 8 to 12 hours with constant use and should last for the entirety of most days. That's not great, but not terrible.

Based on the S23's smaller battery capacity and the seriously lacking battery life of the S22, we're apprehensive about how long the S23 lasts in real-world use. Naturally, Samsung assures us it lasts multiple days of significant use, but we all know how well-advertised battery life translates to the real world (read: often, not well). If you don't want to worry about your battery dying, the Pixel 6a scores a win here.

Camera

The S23's camera hardware is nearly as good as it gets. The 6a's is old and low-resolution, by comparison, and lacks advanced features like optical zoom. But that's far from the whole story.

While it's getting better, Samsung's camera software and imaging algorithms have never quite been up to par with Google's. The Pixel lineup receives routine praise for its impeccable images, and the 6a is worthy of some as well. It's especially impressive what the 6a does with its relatively low-resolution camera. It can't compete with the mainline Pixel 6 or 7 cameras, but it is close.

Samsung's camera experience continues to evolve and isn't as far behind Google's camera. Typically, Samsung smartphones are more prone to washout and don't quite do HDR as well, but results are varied and can always change with new software updates. If you're into high-fidelity photography and want that ability on your phone, the S23 is a slightly better choice. Casual photographers and those who want to capture simple memories for posterity should be happy with the Pixel 6a.

Which is right for you?

As you can see, these are two very different smartphones. The Galaxy S23 is as compact as a flagship gets, even if it is the lowest tier of Samsung's high-end models. But, as expected, it's also considerably expensive. That investment can last for years, but $800 is quite a bit to splash out for a 128 GB smartphone.

So while the S23 is an excellent device, the Pixel 6a appeals to more people since it's only a fraction of the price. You'll sacrifice a few non-essential features, but you'll have a phone that will perform admirably for the next few years. If you can afford something fast and ultra-premium, consider shelling out the ~$900 for the 256 GB Galaxy S23. But if you want near-flagship performance for just a few hundred dollars, you can't beat the Google Pixel 6a.