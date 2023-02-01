New year, new Samsung Galaxy S-series lineup announcement. The new Galaxy S23 doesn't seem much different than last year's Galaxy S22, sporting many of the same specs we've seen before. That's not bad, however, as the Galaxy S22 is one of the best 5G phones. Samsung didn't have to reinvent the wheel to make another success story. Still, the phones are not identical, and some exciting tidbits may pop out as you peruse the spec sheet.

Galaxy S23 Galaxy S22 Chipset Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB or 256GB 128GB or 256GB Display 6.1" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 120Hz adaptive refresh rate 6.1" FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 48~120Hz refresh rate Battery 3,900mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging 3,700mAh, 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging, Reverse wireless charging Rear Cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary, Dual Pixel AF, OIS; 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (120° FoV); 10MP f/2.4 3x optical zoom sensor with OIS; 30x digital zoom 50MP f/1.8 primary, Dual Pixel AF, OIS; 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide (120° FoV); 10MP f/2.4 3x optical zoom sensor with OIS; 30x digital zoom Front Camera 10MP f2.2 10MP f2.2 Connectivity 5G (sub-6 and mmWave), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC 5G (sub-6 and mmWave), Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth, NFC IP Rating IP68 IP68 Software One UI 5.1/Android 13 One UI 4.1/Android 12 Colors Standard: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender / Exclusive: Graphite, Lime Cream, Graphite, Sky Blue, and Violet Starting Price $800 $800

The S23 doesn't stray too far from what made the S22 successful, but it has a few key upgrades worth knowing about if you're considering ditching your current S22.

Price, availability, and connectivity

Source: Samsung

While $800 isn't cheap by any means, it's nice to see that the Galaxy S23 didn't get a price increase, as the phone has the same launch price as the previous generation did. It also has the same storage options, meaning you'll get 128GB or bump that up to 256GB for more money. Of course, with the Galaxy S22 being a year old now, you can find some pretty good deals on last year's model.

The Galaxy S22 was one of the best 5G phones to buy thanks to its broad network compatibility — all major carriers in the U.S. support the phone — and the S23 is no different. So, if you have access to sub-6 or mmWave 5G where you are, the Galaxy S series phones are always an excellent way to take advantage of those speeds.

Hardware and design

Source: Samsung

If you have a Galaxy S22, the S23 will look very familiar to you as the design and even the phone's dimensions stay almost the same at just a fraction of an inch off the difference in height and width. You will notice the one big difference: the camera bump from the S22 lineup has been replaced with a completely flush back glass that only has the camera's lens protruding.

In keeping with tradition, Samsung has decided to put the latest Gorilla Glass on the Galaxy S23, so the display and back of the phone are all Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Corning has said its reformulated solution can withstand drops of up to 1 meter onto surfaces like concrete (specifically, 80-grit sandpaper) and up to 2 meters on those like asphalt (180 grit), which means the S23 should be a tad more durable than the S22 in theory. But glass is still glass and can be broken (nothing will change that), so in practice, this change is not that big of a deal. The good news is that the S23 is still just as protected from dust and water as its predecessor, as both phones carry an IP68 rating.

The display hasn't changed much from last year, either. You can still expect an excellent quality 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. That means scrolling, on-screen animations, or gaming will always look super smooth and crisp, but the phone will know to turn down the refresh rate when you don't need it. The Galaxy S23 display does get brighter, though, offering a max peak brightness of 1,750 nits, making it considerably more visible in the sun.

Battery and charging

The Galaxy S22 struggles a little bit in the battery department, which isn't surprising given that the smaller form factor only has a 3,700mAh battery inside. Add in the fact that the phone is super powerful, and it's easy to explain when the battery life is less than stellar. The Galaxy S23 includes a slightly bigger battery — 3,900mAh — so that should hopefully alleviate a little bit of battery anxiety; however, there's no doubt the smaller bump still won't satisfy power users.

That Galaxy S23 also still has the same limitations on charging speed that we saw last year, meaning it can only get up to 25W of power while charging with a wire and up to 15W if you stick it on a Qi-enabled charging pad. It also supports reverse charging, so feel free to top up your Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro if you need it.

Cameras

The Galaxy S23 doesn't shake up the smartphone camera in any interesting way, offering the same camera array we saw on the S22 last year.

The 50MP primary shooter on the S23 and S22 should generally provide great results in most lighting conditions, making it a great point-and-shoot camera for capturing a moment. It also has a high enough quality for image editing enthusiasts to sink their teeth into. That said, the 12MP ultrawide camera on both phones will be fine for casual photo takers and social media stars, but the details start to fall apart when you zoom in and scrutinize the photos. Those two cameras are paired with a 10MP telephoto that will help you get closer to your subject by offering a 3X optical zoom like last year and a digital zoom of up to 30X.

Capturing video on the Galaxy S23 will be slightly upgraded as it can record 8K video at 30fps instead of the 24fps the S22 can capture. Once you drop the resolution down, you'll get the same performance as last year. 4K video at 60fps, 1080p video at 120FPS, and Super Slow-Mo up to 960fps (at 720p resolution). Plus, the front-facing camera got a minor bump up to 12MP on the Galaxy S23 as opposed to the 10MP found on the S22, so if you like taking selfies, the S23 should provide slightly better photos.

Software and performance

Source: Samsung

Samsung never holds back on giving its flagship phones as much power as they can squeeze in, and this year is no exception. The newest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is more powerful than the Gen 1 that powers the Galaxy S22; however, I doubt most people will be able to tell too much of a difference.

Chipset upgrades from year to year tend to be pretty minimal, but definitely still operate just fine after a year. So there's no reason the Galaxy S22 wouldn't be able to handle all the productivity tasks or gaming you want just as well as the Galaxy S23. Still, if you like to push your phones to the limit, the newest chip will give you more wiggle room at the top end of performance.

Much like last year, Samsung's newest version of its One UI will be the brains behind the operation, so expect One UI 5.1 (running Android 13) on board at launch. The S22 launched with Android 12 last year but has since been upgraded to Android 13 and One UI 5.0, though 5.1 is expected to come to the S22 lineup in the future. Plus, Samsung is still leading the pack with awesome software support promising four major OS updates and five years of security updates on its flagship phones. The S22 will eventually get all the way to Android 16, whereas the new S23 will stretch to Android 17. Bottom line: support won't be a major issue in the future for either phone.

Should you upgrade?

If you're happy with your current S22, there really aren't any huge improvements that the S23 brings to the table that you will be missing out on. The slightly bigger battery is nice, and an upgraded chipset will always create some buzz, but for most people, the difference in day-to-day use will be minimal. Still, the S23 is the better phone when it comes down to it, and on top of the bigger battery, it's got a few tweaks that some people may absolutely love to get their hands on. The trade-in value of your S22 may be enough to make upgrading less of a financial burden. If you want to ditch your S22 for the new model, carrier deals are something you'll want to keep an eye on.

If you're in the market for a new phone, there's no doubt that the S23 is a better phone. But since the Galaxy S22 is already discounted at a lot of places, and it will likely get discounted further in the future, budget-minded folks will still end up with a great phone if they opt to save the money and go with an S22.