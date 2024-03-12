Summary Samsung has just released the March 2024 security patch (BXBD) for unlocked models of the Galaxy S23 series in the US.

The March 2024 update does not have major changes, but it fixes security vulnerabilities and serves as a precursor for the upcoming One UI 6.1 update.

Samsung began rolling out the March update for the carrier-locked models of the Galaxy S23 last week, while the Galaxy S24 series received it earlier in the month.

Samsung is ahead of the curve among smartphone makers in terms of timely software updates. Despite taking a while to issue the first security patch for the Galaxy S24 series, the company was quick to make amends by rolling out the March update for the flagship trio on the first day of the month. It's now the turn of the unlocked models of the Galaxy S23 to pick up the March security patch in the US, days after some carrier variants received it.

The rollout was confirmed and reported by SamMobile, while Reddit user polarspring0 was kind enough to share a screenshot containing the changelog. As you would expect from a monthly security update, there isn't a lot new here. However, as the Redditor points out, this should be the last security patch for the Galaxy S23 series before it receives the coveted One UI 6.1 update, with Samsung previously saying it would be available by late March.

This firmware update for the Galaxy S23 series can be identified by the last four letters (BXBD) of the build number. Despite not containing any significant changes, it is recommended to download it anyway, given that it fixes any security loopholes or vulnerabilities from previous releases.

Head over to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, or Galaxy S23 Ultra to check if the March 2024 update is live. Most US-based carrier models of the 2023 flagship lineup have already received the update carrying the BXBD build last week. Meanwhile, further reporting by SamMobile has revealed that the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and the Galaxy Z Fold 4 are also getting the March security update in the US. The update is hitting both unlocked and carrier-operated models in the region.

Meanwhile, the bigger One UI 6.1 update is on course to reach Galaxy S23 units over the next couple of weeks, assuming Samsung sticks to its late March rollout timeline. Arguably the most interesting aspect of One UI 6.1 is Galaxy AI, which teaches the phone a few new tricks while revamping the camera software with some nifty editing capabilities.