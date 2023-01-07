We're racing into the home stretch before Samsung's first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023, sure to provide us with all the details on the Galaxy S23 series of smartphones — the good money says they will be this year's best-sellers for Android. All that's left for the company to do is announce when the announcement is going to happen. And it did last night, if only for a second.

As caught by the likes of SamMobile and Chinese tech blogger Ice Universe, Samsung Colombia reportedly put up new promotional splashes for Galaxy Unpacked on its website, dating it for February 1.

Of course, the imagery was taken down after all the gawkers got to save and post their screenshots.

February 1 matches up with what the intelligence community has suggested for the past few weeks. This year's S23 reveal is on track to happen eight days earlier than last year's S22 event. Early indications back in the fall had this Unpacked show running about two to three weeks earlier.

We could still be thrown for a loop — all it takes is for an exec to make a call and the marketers will be scrubbing through their materials to make sure the event won't be happening on February 1. We'll keep you posted on if that happens, but there's already enough color commentary on this play-by-play as it is.