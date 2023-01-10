It seems like only yesterday the Galaxy S22 Ultra landed in our hands, bringing the Note series back to life in all but name (and, you know, expandable storage). But time endlessly marches forward, and the Galaxy S23 series is right around the corner. After months of leaks and rumors — not to mention an accidental early reveal of this year's date — Samsung's next Unpacked is officially set for February 1st.

This year marks a return to live events, as the company plans to hold an in-person reveal in San Francisco at 10 AM PT, or 1 PM ET for those on the East Coast. As always, Samsung will also simulcast the event on its YouTube channel, giving everyone a chance to tune in and discover every little detail surrounding the Galaxy S23 lineup.

We've been inundated with leaks over the past few months, showing off early peaks at Samsung's refined design language for its upcoming trilogy of phones. Like in previous years, the Galaxy S23 and S23+ seem to maintain their rounded corners, while the Galaxy S23 Ultra sports squared-off edges like the older-gen Galaxy Notes it's pulling inspiration from. All three phones are rumored to feature high-end specs, including a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, while the Ultra will likely sport Samsung's latest 200MP sensor.

If all of those leaks sold you on these phones — or you're just ready to kick off 2023 with an upgrade — you don't have to wait until February to get your name on the list. The reservation process for its latest devices begins today, and just as with last year's foldables, you can save some cash by signing up before the event. Just head to Samsung's website to reserve your smartphone with your name and email address before the event kicks off on February 1st. That's it — no commitments, no money down.

With today's reservation deal, you can earn $50 in Samsung Credit when pre-ordering the phone, or $100 when you pre-order it alongside a new Galaxy Book. Redemption codes will be delivered to your email address when sales open up after the event. It's a decent chunk of savings, and it's before you factor in Samsung's always-excellent trade-in deals on your current smartphone.