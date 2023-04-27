If you missed your shot at snagging any of the unlocked Galaxy S23 phones at their lowest price earlier this month, fret not. Amazon has brought these deals back for a limited time, giving you another chance at picking up one of the best smartphones available at a great price.

All of Samsung's Galaxy S23 smartphones are getting solid discounts this weekend, and all of them are unlocked and ready to rock with the carrier of your choosing. Each model is down to its best price again, meaning you can save up to $200 on these stellar handhelds. The only question you'll have to answer is, which one will you be grabbing?

Samsung Galaxy S23

Starting off this weekend's deals is the Galaxy S23, Samsung's entry-level model into their latest line of smartphones. With the 128GB option at $700 and the 256GB model at $760, both feature a respectable $100 discount. It's a great starting point for those new to the Galaxy series, with a beautiful 6.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and 50MP primary camera paired with a 10MP telephoto lens to capture amazing photos and videos.

If you can spring the additional $60 for the 256GB option, we'd recommend you go for this model. The added storage space is going to make a big difference in the long run, offering plenty more room for apps, photos, and videos – of which you'll be taking plenty, thanks to the awesome set of cameras.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 $700 $800 Save $100 With the 128GB option down to $700 and the 256GB option down to $760, this is another shot at grabbing these incredible phones at their lowest prices again. The S23 is a great choice for those who want to experience everything the Galaxy S23 series has to offer without breaking the bank. $700 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung's mid-range Galaxy S23+ offers a bit of a step up from the entry-point S23 model, with a good mix of upgrades including a slightly larger 6.6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display for a bit more real estate. Performance wise, you'll notice a slight increase as well, with a larger 4,700mAh battery pack that offers a bit more use before charging.

The 256GB option is down to $850, while the upgraded 512GB option going for $970, offering a sizable $150 off each model over the weekend. As with our recommendation on the S23, however, go for the 512GB option if you can. You won't be starving for storage with the 256GB option, but the upgrade in storage capacity is sizable enough to warrant the buy.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ $850 $1000 Save $150 A solid bump up from the standard Galaxy S23, the mid-level S23+ offers an upgrade in both the display and performance. However, unless you can snag the 512GB, you'll get a better value from buying the S23 256GB model as the differences between the two aren't exactly huge to begin with. $850 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The premium option, Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra, is getting the largest discount of the three models available. Both the 256GB and 512GB options are receiving $200 price drops, making them great buys if you're looking for the best of the best in mobile hardware. A massive 6.8-inch QHD+ curved-edge AMOLED display, a stunning 8K-capable 200MP camera, and a nifty S-Pen all make this by far the best phone money can buy right now.

You'll do well with either storage option, but if you're splurging for the S23 Ultra, you might as well grab the 512GB model while you're at it. This phone is designed for content creators, and that added storage space is going to get used up fast!

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 Samsung's premium Galaxy S23 Ultra is an artist's dream phone, offering a stunning display, incredible set of cameras, and enough power under the hood to run it all smoothly and responsively. This is the phone to buy if you want the absolute best of the best. $1000 at Amazon

The normal price tag of Samsung's Galaxy S23 phones can make them a tough sell for some, even with what they have to offer. They're premium devices, and with them come premium price tags.

However, with these deals at Amazon dropping them down to their best prices again, it's another chance at grabbing one of the best-selling Galaxy phones ever at its lowest price yet. If you've got the cash, get one of these bad boys now before these deals are gone.