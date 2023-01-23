The Samsung Galaxy S23 unveiling is all set for February 1, 2023. Ahead of that, though, the Korean giant's upcoming flagship has been all but detailed in a plethora of leaks over the last few weeks. With just over a week left for Samsung to officially announce its flagship smartphone lineup of 2023, the flood of leaks continues. This time around, someone managed to get their hands on a retail unit of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, posting its unboxing video along with some camera samples.

The unboxing video shared by Edwards Urbina on Twitter is of the Galaxy S23 Ultra in white, which rumors suggest Samsung will market as Cotton Flower. It is unclear how he managed to get his hands on the device ahead of its retail availability. The video shows the S23 Ultra as having gold edges, giving it a more premium look. You also get a clear look at the phone's rear camera rings, which protrude a fair bit from the body, similar to the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro.

It also appears that Samsung has squared off the edges of the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs. the S22 Ultra, which should make it more comfortable to hold. The S Pen slot continues to be located on the left side of the device.

Besides the unboxing video, Edwards shared some low-light camera samples from the S23 Ultra. Given that Twitter compresses all uploaded photos, it is hard to judge the image quality. But from the samples, it seems like the S23 Ultra's night mode will be very impressive. The zoom shots from the phone also look good at first glance, packing plenty of details.

Samsung is not rumored to upgrade the telephoto setup on the S23 Ultra, so improvements, if any, would have to come from processing enhancements.

Another Galaxy S23 Ultra leak from renowned Samsung leaker Ice Universe (via Weibo) claims the phone will be capable of recording portrait videos in 4K 30fps—up from the 1080p 30fps limit on the S22 Ultra. Additionally, Samsung's 2023 flagship phone will have relatively good thermal management for sustained performance. This has always been an issue with the Korean giant's phones, but it could finally address this limitation this year.

If you have decided to get the Galaxy S23 Ultra, consider pre-reserving the phone now to get a $50 credit.