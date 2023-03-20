Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $350 $1200 Save $850 Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra is the company's flagship smartphone for 2023, and it lives up to the hype. From an impressive 200MP main sensor to the high-performance Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, this is every bit as powerful a device as you'll find on the market today. And with this deal, you can save up to $850 off your purchase by trading in a qualifying smartphone. From $350 at Samsung

If you're hunting after the crème de la crème of Android, it's hard to beat Samsung's Galaxy S23 Ultra. It's not just one of the best smartphones on the market today, it's also one of the most smartphones. With a massive 6.8" display, exceptional battery life, and a whopping 200MP main sensor, it's truly a device of excess. Unfortunately, that means you'll also have to pay top dollar for Samsung's latest phablet — at least, usually. As part of Discover Samsung week, you can score the S23 Ultra for as much as $850 off with a qualifying trade-in.

Today's deal combines $100 in instant credit with up to $750 in trade-in value, which means you'll need to have some specific phones to make the most of it. Galaxy Z Fold 4 owners looking to return to the world of non-foldables, for example, while devices like last year's Galaxy S22 Ultra or Z Flip 4 should grant you plenty of credit as well.

Why you should buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

I'm not kidding when I call this phone a powerhouse. In the month and a half I've been using it, Samsung's latest smartphone has impressed me to no end. It's some of my favorite Android hardware in years, the latest refinement to a design that first started way back with the Galaxy Note 10+ in 2019. Outside of the curved display — a trend I truly hope is on its way out — I absolutely adore holding this phone in my hands. Everything from the frosted glass back to the squared edges make it feel premium, and a strong metal frame keeps everything feeling solid as a rock.

It's a beast under the hood, too. A customized Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC keeps everything feeling snappy and fresh while maximizing battery life. Surprisingly solid stereo speakers paired with this gorgeous high-res AMOLED display make this a phone you can almost imagine Christopher Nolan approving of, and even small touches like the haptics feel high-quality.

Then there's the camera. It's not perfect, but you can take some excellent shots with the 200MP main sensor on the back of this thing. From impressive night-time results to incredible zoom shots using the periscope lens — and yes, those controversial moon shots — the S23 Ultra's camera lives up to the hype.

I'll be honest with you: Samsung's trade-in offers this year have been pretty pitiful, especially in comparison to both carriers and the company's own past deals. But for a device as recent as this one, you aren't likely to see something better for the next several months. So unless you'd rather wait for Black Friday — or potentially Prime Day, if you're lucky — if you're sitting on an older Samsung smartphone you're willing to ditch, today's Galaxy S23 Ultra deal is one you shouldn't ignore.