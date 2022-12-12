The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is one of our favorite Android phones, especially if you're a smartphone purist who's not quite ready to take the plunge on foldables. Come 2023, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S23 series, including the crème de la crème S23 Ultra. Even with months to go until its debut, we've already learned quite a lot about its appearance and hardware specs, and now we're getting maybe our biggest dose of early confirmation yet, with the publication of TENAA certification paperwork that leaves nothing to the imagination.

The Chinese regulatory body’s certification is mandatory for selling devices in the country, and a publicly visible TENAA listing corroborates many of the rumors we've been fielding over the past few months (via SamMobile). The Samsung flagship will almost certainly have a 200MP primary camera aside three other rear sensors, including a 12MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto capable of 3x optical zoom, and another 10MP telephoto with 10x optical zoom. Curiously, the TENAA listing notes the telephoto shooters are 12MP units, which SamMobile speculates may be a consequence of Samsung upscaling pics from 10MP to 12MP.

While the massive optical zoom will remain the Ultra’s big selling point this time around, the rest of the hardware doesn't look like it will be a slouch, either. The listing suggests it will pack an octa-core SoC with the fastest core capped at 3.36GHz, another two-core cluster limited to 2.8GHz, and all others limited to 2GHz. These details suggest the phone could sport a customized version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip.

The TENAA documentation also reveals the presence of a 6.8-inch QHD+ display with a 3,088 x 1,440 pixel resolution, 5G connectivity, 8 or 12GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB of internal storage. The usual array of modern smartphone sensors also makes it to the listing, including an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra should weigh 233g, measure 163.4 x 78.1 x 8.9mm, and come with a 4,855mAh battery.

Unfortunately, the database gives nothing away about Samsung's choice of materials, color options, and software features unique to the phone. Rumors suggest we may need to wait until February for Samsung to clear things up.