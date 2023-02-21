Samsung’s Galaxy S23 Ultra is easily one of the best Android phones thanks to its otherworldly spec sheet and timely software updates, but with a price tag starting at $1,200, buyers will understandably expect perfection. A widespread issue with the phone’s otherwise stunning 6.8-inch screen being reported by users across various platforms appears to be undermining the flagship’s glowing reviews, but Samsung says there’s nothing to worry about.

People on Reddit, Twitter, and the Samsung Community forums have spotted a wrinkle or bubble in the bottom-right corner of the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s display that is only visible under certain lighting conditions (via Phone Arena). Many S23 Ultra owners who had been happily using the device for days only noticed the flaw after having it brought to their attention. One user even took the time to check all demo units available at a store and found that the crease was present on every device.

In a response to one complaint on Twitter, Samsung UK explained that the problem occurs as a result of the S23 Ultra’s water- and dust-proofing process, where layers of glass are laminated directly onto the display panel. It is one of these laminations that people are seeing, as opposed to cracked glass or a flawed screen. Samsung UK made sure to specify that this isn’t a defect, and that “Everything is fine with your phone.”

Defect or not, it’s an imperfection that appears to be affecting a large swath of users from markets around the world. Some people have even contacted Samsung support to return devices that had this issue, only to receive a replacement device with the same flaw. We've inspected our S23 Ultra and can only say it might be affected — but if it is, it's much less pronounced than some of the examples on social media.

Thankfully, this problem doesn't appear to distort the visibility of any pixels in the display itself, so it's mostly just a cosmetic issue — but with Samsung's asking price for these devices, you would be justified if you expected a flawless experience.