With Amazon Prime Day quickly approaching, retailers have started ramping up their sales in an effort to capture some of the hype in this newly-formed shopping season. For instance, right now, you can score a great deal on any model from the Samsung Galaxy S23 series. We're big fans of these handsets, having named both the S23 and the S23 Ultra in our guide to the best Android phones. Our main beef with them is that they are a bit pricey compared to other models, but that gets alleviated quite a bit with today's discounts. For a limited time, you can save up to $200 on Samsung's flagship Androids — no strings attached.

We love instant rebates like this, where there are no carrier hoops to jump through or reliance on trade-in value — though, if you do have a trade-in, it might be worth looking into AT&T's trade-in promotion that'll knock $800 off to give you a free baby S23. You get $100 off the unlocked Galaxy S23, $150 off the S23+ and $200 off the S23 Ultra, knocking their starting prices down to $700, $850, and $1000, respectively. Again these are unlocked devices, and the prices are the same on Best Buy whether you activate today or at a later date.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is about the best Android phone you can get right now, period. It has a massive 6.8-inch AMOLED display, its premium design is second to none, and it sits at the top of its class in both performance and camera quality. You also get an integrated S Pen for doodling and taking notes, IP68 waterproof rating for added durability, and well over a day's worth of battery life per charge. Everything about this phone screams Ultra, including its price tag, so you should grab it on sale while you can.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you're looking for the best Android phone you can buy in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. From the design, to the AMOLED display, to the performance and camera, everything about this device is at or near the top of its class. Its only caveat is its higher price tag, so we always recommend grabbing it when it goes on sale. $999 at Amazon $1000 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23+

If you don't need the S Pen and want to take a little step down in price, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ makes for an excellent option. You skip the drama of the curved screen's inability to play well with screen protectors and the battery bummer of the smaller S23. It is as fast as any Android phone out there and features both an excellent display and speakers. We also really like the build quality on this phone, as well as Samsung's class-leading software support, which guarantees updates through 2028. This really is a solid handset, which looks even better with today's discount.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ $850 $1000 Save $150 The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has just about everything you'd want in a flagship smartphone. It has a 6.6" AMOLED display, performance that can handle just about anything you throw at it, and 45W fast-charging. It's a solid phone, that looks even better when you can get it at a discount. $849 at Amazon $850 at Best Buy

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest — in dimensions and price — phone in the S23 series, but there is still plenty here to love. The 6.1-inch display is still a bright 120Hz AMOLED panel, and its smaller size makes it easier to handle and fit in tighter pockets. The Snapdragon processor is efficient enough to give you all-day battery life while also being beefy enough to game on, and you still get fast charging and IP68 waterproofing.