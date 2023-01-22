We’re less than two weeks away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, marking the arrivals of the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. In line with previous Samsung smartphone releases, there are barely any secrets left about the new flagships in terms of their hardware at this point, while leaks have also given us an excellent idea about the cases/covers that may be sold alongside the Galaxy S23 trio. We’re now being treated to yet another leak pertaining to Samsung’s upcoming high-end phones, this time from Nicaragua, where a retailer has supposedly received inventory of the Galaxy S23 Ultra well ahead of the device’s official unveiling.

The images you see below come from a local retailer in Matagalpa named KM Cell Store. Images showing the Galaxy S23 Ultra’s retail packaging, along with an unboxed Galaxy S23 Ultra in pink lying face down, were posted on Facebook by the store. Unfortunately, the post appears to have been taken down, but not before Slashleaks contributor Leakspinner could post them on the site.

It’s hard to confirm the authenticity of this leak, though it does appear to be the real deal if you're peeping the camera and S Pen designs, especially since we’re only 10 days away from the phone’s unveiling. And while it might be a little surprising seeing stock go out to a Latin American retailer this far ahead of even a pre-order period, keep in mind that consumer cultures aren't the same everywhere in the world. That said, we'll repeat that the post has been taken down, which could be indicative of several things — all of them mainly point to the notion that maybe we weren't supposed to see these phones out like this so early on.

4 Images

Close

If you're left wondering, don't be: we've learned pretty much everything there is to know about the Galaxy S23 series from the anticipated inclusion of the newly released 200MP ISOCELL HP2 sensor on the Ultra model to the material design which is expected to stay unchanged for the most part. Of course, not all rumors or leaks are credible, which we discuss in some detail on this week's Android Police podcast.