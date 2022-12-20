True to its Ultra branding, Samsung has been using a whopping 40MP selfie snapper on its flagship Galaxy S devices since the 2020 Galaxy S20 Ultra. Using pixel binning, these phones output 10MP selfies that promise to capture more details than a regular 10MP shooter. While this works when capturing selfies in daylight, the sensors struggle in low light, with the resulting images having a lot of noise. The Korean giant could fix this shortcoming on the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra next year by using a lower resolution 12MP front camera.

The report from GalaxyClub is light on other details, but Samsung may intend to use a bigger front camera sensor on the S23 Ultra. This should help improve the overall image quality despite the decline in resolution. Unlike the current 40MP selfie snapper, the 12MP shooter could feature a wider FoV (Field of View) similar to Google's Pixel lineup, allowing you to fit more people in your shots.

A previous leak indicates that the Galaxy S23 and S23+ will also feature a 12MP front camera, up from the 10MP sensor on the regular Galaxy S22 lineup. It is possible Samsung could end up using the same 12MP selfie shooter across its entire Galaxy S23 range.

Camera performance will be a major highlight of the Galaxy S23 Ultra, with Samsung reportedly using a 200MP primary rear camera. Besides the resolution bump, the new sensor could be physically bigger and feature other technological advancements. This should allow it to deliver superior photos compared with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's 108MP shooter. The 10MP 3x and 10x telephoto zoom cameras are expected to remain unchanged, but they should capture better photos thanks to processing improvements.

Samsung is expected to announce the Galaxy S23 series in the first half of February 2023. The phones have already been leaked extensively, with their dummy units surfacing recently giving us a look at how they would look in real life.