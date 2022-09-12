The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is expected to feature a 200MP camera sensor, but so far, we haven't learned much else other than that stat through its first few leaks and rumors. Now, a new report gives us a bit more context on the camera, and it comes from the same source from which the initial rumors were provided.

According to Ice Universe (via GSMArena), the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a 200MP ISOCELL sensor with a 1/1.3" sensor size. It'll also feature a 0.6μm pixel size with an f/1.7 aperture. The S22 Ultra featured a 108MP primary camera with 0.8μm pixels and an f/1.8 aperture, so this is likely to be an upgrade over the previous generation.

Interestingly, this ISOCELL module will differ from the currently available options, and this new one sits somewhere between the spec on the ISOCELL HP1 and the HP3. Some have speculated that this is an as-yet unreleased ISOCELL HP2. As ever, take these rumors with a pinch of salt as there's no guarantee they will be accurate, but Ice Universe has a solid history of getting leaks right, so it may be these details are correct.

The source also says that the primary camera design is set to be the same as on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. As previously noted by Ice Universe, the dimensions of the Galaxy S23 series are nearly identical to the Galaxy S22 series that went before it. It seems that Samsung will be adopting the exact camera design with new technology.

We don't expect to hear anything official about the Samsung Galaxy S23 series until early 2023. We're expecting three phones that could feature the next-gen Qualcomm chipset we're anticipating we'll hear about by the end of this year.