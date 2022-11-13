2022 is about to come to an end and that means we're about to meet 2023 smartphones in the flesh. One of the most awaited launches is the Galaxy S23 lineup whose entries will almost certainly be early contenders for best Android phones in the year ahead. We've heard of a few rumors regarding internal specifications as well as wild changes in external design (or a lack thereof), but one of the strongest rumors making the rounds is an extreme camera upgrade coming to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. If this camera sample making the rounds is actually legit, we might actually be in for a huge upgrade.

Industry insider Ice Universe has shared what he alleges to be a Galaxy S23 Ultra camera sample on Chinese social network Weibo (via SamMobile) and we can already take away a few things from it, especially since that shot went up directly beside identical photos taken by the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro. Compared to what's on those two phones, the S23 Ultra's camera does a better job of picking up the pumpkin's superficial imperfections. The other photos give the surface a glossier, smoother treatment.

3 Images From left to right, Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro. Source: Ice Universe

Close

As a refresher, the main rear camera sensors of the Galaxy S22 Ultra and the Google Pixel 7 Pro measure up at 108MP and 50MP, respectively. In contrast, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is supposed to come with a 200MP sensor, which should technically allow it to capture images in much better detail.

As far as color reproduction goes, the S23 Ultra product appears similar to the Galaxy S22 Ultra's, but if this is actually a legit shot — we're a few months before the announcement, so we should take this with a grain of salt — the phone would be running pre-release software, meaning it still can get better.

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is supposed to be announced as part of the Samsung Galaxy S23 series early next year, but we won't need to wait too long before the next big development lands on our laps.