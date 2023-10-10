Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $950 $1200 Save $250 The Galaxy S23 Ultra looks like a minor upgrade from last year, but the proof of the pudding is in the eating. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 is the star of the show, delivering consistent performance without turning into a portable space heater like its predecessor. Combine that with a new 200MP camera and the Note-style design we've come to love, and you have one of the year's best phones. $950 at Amazon

The Galaxy S23 Ultra is the best Samsung phone ever made. The Note-like design is elegant, the display is breathtaking, and the new 200MP camera can deliver incredible photos. At $1,200, the phone costs more than some are willing to spend on a smartphone. But with the quality hardware and software features it comes packed with, it justifies that price better than its competitors. In this Prime Big Deals Day offer, you can bring the S23 Ultra down to a more palatable price, making it a highlight in the myriad of Prime Day phone deals.

The deal takes 20% off the $1,200 price tag, saving you $250 and making the price $950. Sure, that's still a lot of money for a phone, but any saving is welcome on a phone this good.

Why you should buy the Galaxy S23 Ultra

The Galaxy S23 Ultra takes everything learned from the previous three Ultra phones and wraps it up into a complete package. The 200MP primary sensor takes incredibly detailed images with solid dynamic range, using pixel binning to produce a 12MP photo. The shutter lag problem that has plagued these phones for so long can finally be negated by turning off the scene optimizer in settings, and the drop in post-processing quality is hardly noticeable.

Aside from the cameras, the S Pen makes this phone stand out more than anything. The Note series isn't dead; it's just been rebranded. The S Pen is great for drawing and signing documents, of course, but it's also beneficial for regular navigation. Over the S Pen over a collapsed notification or an unopened email, and you can read almost the whole thing without opening it. If you're on a website that isn't touch-friendly, then the S Pen is a great mouse replacement.

The S23 Ultra nails the basics, too, with a battery I've only been able to fully deplete once since I've owned it, a big, bright, beautiful display, and the kind of reliability you can't take for granted. The phone will be usable for a long time thanks to the promise of four Android upgrades and a fifth year of security patches. Android 14 just came out for Pixels, and the S23 Ultra is already on its sixth beta, with a stable release on the horizon.