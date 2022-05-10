We have been hearing about Samsung's 200MP camera sensor since late last year now. The Korean giant already announced a 200MP ISOCELL HP1 camera module back in September 2021, which is expected to make its debut inside a Motorola smartphone later this year. A new report now indicates that Samsung has reportedly finished development on another, even more advanced 200MP sensor that could seemingly find its place in the Galaxy S23 in 2023.

The world's number one smartphone maker currently uses a 108MP shooter on the Galaxy S22 Ultra, with other models in the lineup featuring a 50MP ISOCELL GN5 sensor. For the Galaxy S23 Ultra next year, the company seemingly wants to take things to the next level by using an even higher-resolution sensor. The ETNews report (via SamMobile) claims that the Korean company is on the verge of finishing the development of its next-gen 200MP module. In a bid to diversify its supply chain, about 70% of the orders to manufacture the sensor would be given to Samsung Electro-Mechanics, while Samsung Electronics itself would manufacture the remaining 30%.

This upcoming ISOCELL camera will be a new and improved version of the 200MP HP1 sensor that Samsung has already announced. However, it is currently unclear what exact improvements the new camera module will pack over the existing model. As the Galaxy S23 series is still in the development stage, there's no guarantee that the Korean smartphone maker will go ahead with a 200MP shooter on its flagship phone for next year, either. This is something that only time will tell as we get closer to the S23's launch.

A high-resolution sensor does not automatically mean that the Galaxy S23 will be able to take better photos than the S22 Ultra. To cram so many pixels on a sensor, Samsung will have to reduce the pixel size to as low as 0.64µm, which will have an adverse impact on low-light image quality. While pixel binning does help in such scenarios, it comes with its own set of limitations. It will be interesting to see what processing improvements Samsung intends to make to overcome these challenges.

