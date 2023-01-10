Earlier this week, Samsung accidentally shared that its next highly anticipated Galaxy Unpacked event will go down on February 1, when the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be announced. If recently surfaced teaser videos of the phone are anything to go by, at least one of the S23 models could find a spot on our list of the best Android phones, thanks to some seriously upgraded camera hardware.

A pair of teaser videos shared by leaker Ice Universe on Twitter suggests Samsung will lean heavily on camera capabilities to make the Galaxy S23 series a compelling upgrade from last year’s lineup. One video expands the words “wooow” and “sooon,” with those three o's pointing to a return of the signature three-camera array from Samsung’s recent flagships. That kind of enthusiasm might align with rumors we've heard about the S23 Ultra getting a 200MP primary camera. The content appears to be targeted at the Chinese market, with a link to Samsung China’s web store displayed at the end.

The other video suggests the camera will remain a capable performer once the sun goes down. Most flagship smartphone cameras from recent years use pixel binning technology to enhance low-light performance, and that sure looks like Samsung’s game plan, too. This method trades outright megapixel count for better color accuracy and detail per pixel, combining image data from adjacent pixels in a full-resolution shot into one pixel on the final, binned image.

Beyond these camera details, the S23 rumor mill has focused on hardware specs like a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood. We've also had an early look at the possible array of vibrant colors Samsung will sell the phones in — a slight departure from last year’s choices. All should finally be revealed on February 1, so hang tight.