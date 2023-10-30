Summary Samsung has released the stable Android 14 firmware for the Galaxy S23 series after nine beta builds, ensuring a stable and bug-free experience for users.

The update is currently available in select European markets, with availability expanding to other regions soon.

One UI 6, based on Android 14, introduces several new features including a revamped Quick Settings toggle, new system font, improved system animations, and updated icons and widgets for various apps.

The One UI 6 beta program for the Galaxy S23 went live in the second week of August. In the 2.5 months since then, the Korean giant has rolled out nine beta builds to fix all the reported bugs and issues. Now, Samsung is finally rolling out the stable Android 14 build for the Galaxy S23 series, with the firmware going live for users in select markets.

Currently, Galaxy S23 users in France, Germany, Poland, and the UK report receiving the BWJM firmware. The update is live for users on the One UI 6 beta channel as well as stable Android 13. For S23 users already running One UI 6 beta, the update weighs around 349MB and contains the October 2023 security patch.

For Galaxy S23 units running One UI 5.1 and Android 13, the BWJM firmware is about 3.07GB. It appears Samsung is rolling out One UI 6 stable in Europe first. The update's availability should expand to other regions in the coming days and weeks. Considering the Galaxy S23's first public One UI 6 release comes after nine beta builds, it should deliver a stable and bug-free experience. This is also the longest the company has ever run a One UI beta program for its devices.

Based on Android 14, One UI 6 is a significant update as it introduces a revamped Quick Settings toggle, a new system font, minor UI tweaks, new emoji, and more. Samsung has also revamped the system animations to make them smoother.

Other notable changes include updated icons for the camera app with additional options, a new camera widget, drag and support between apps, a new weather widget, and enhanced Samsung system apps. Check out some of our favorite One UI 6 features to learn about the Korean giant's latest Android skin.

You can check if the One UI 6 firmware is live in your region by navigating to Settings > Software update > Download and install on your phone. Consider backing up your Samsung phone before upgrading to Android 14 to ensure you have access to your important files in case something goes wrong.

Samsung is running the Android 14 beta program for several devices, including the Galaxy Z Fold 5, Fold 4, and the S22 series. However, the stable One UI 6 firmware is only live for the company's flagship 2023 smartphones. Presumably, other devices will get the update in the coming weeks.