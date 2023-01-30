Leaks and reports have confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 lineup would go all in on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip, ditching the Korean giant's in-house Exynos SoC. The move will come after years of criticism from power users, who were unhappy with the poor performance and overheating issues of the Korean giant's in-house chips. A rumor from early 2023 pointed to Samsung using a souped-up version of Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC inside the Galaxy S23. A new leak has now confirmed this change and revealed the chip's special branding.

Leaked images (via @rquandt) reveal the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip inside the Galaxy S23 series will feature the "For Galaxy" branding (via SamMobile). Compared to the regular version, the souped-up variant of the SoC will have higher CPU and GPU clock speeds. This should allow it to perform better in some workloads. Wreckfest, one of the best Android games, will seemingly also gain exclusive optimizations for the S23's Snapdragon chipset (via @drbeel_techno).

The faster SoC will generate higher heat, and it remains to be seen what impact it could have on the Galaxy S23's sustained performance. Samsung might have made some optimizations of its own to work around this issue.

This will be the first time Qualcomm has exclusively provided a faster version of its SoC to an Android manufacturer with special branding. With the San Diego chipmaker and Samsung signing a multi-year partnership to use Snapdragon chips in Galaxy phones, this trend could continue for the next few years.

Samsung is scheduled to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at an Unpacked event. So, we won't have to wait long to see how this faster Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 version fares against the regular variant found in other Android phones.