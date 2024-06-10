Summary Galaxy S23 owners in the US are now seeing the June security patch.

The update comes in as version S916USQS3CXE3 and around 436MB in size.

Sadly, it doesn't include any bug fixes that came with One UI 6.1.

Samsung Galaxy S23 owners that were feeling a little left out from the June security update that hit the Galaxy S24 series earlier today will be happy to know that the update is now rolling out to older models as well. While this is certainly exciting, there are some things about the update that users might not be so happy about.

The new software was spotted by @theonecid on X, citing that the update was arriving on Galaxy S23 series devices in the US. The update comes in as version S916USQS3CXE3 and look to be around 436MB. Those looking to update to the latest security patch will want to head into the Settings menu, then into the Software update section.

As mentioned before, some users will be disappointed that this update doesn't bring any bug fixes that have recently popped up with the One UI 6.1 update. If unaware, some devices that updated to the latest version of One UI are experiencing rapid battery drain, fingerprint reader issues, and more.

While Samsung is aware of the problems, and it has clarfifed that a fix is coming, it hasn't exactly stated when to expect it, leaving many affected users in a bit of a tight spot. For now, it looks like patience will be needed and the June security update will have to do.

Although the June security update is rolling out now, the pattern of distribution doesn't seem to be quite as straight forward, which means, you could be waiting a little longer depending on your device model or whether its with a particular wireless carrier. Of course, while this update is being seen in the US, it will also eventually roll out globally.