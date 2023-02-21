Those cool preorder perks may be over, but you can still get a gift card to use later

Samsung Galaxy S23 phones are here and can be ordered everywhere — and while those free storage preorder upgrades are gone, it doesn't mean you can't get your hands on some decent deals. In fact, there are a few retailers that are still throwing in gift cards and other benefits to draw you in.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 models start at $800 and go up to $1,620, so it's down to what budget you have and which model you want to get.

Samsung Galaxy S23

Kicking off the list with the smallest model in the new S23 series, the Galaxy S23 comes in two storage options: 128GB and 256GB. The first option will cost you $800, while you'll have to shell out $860 for the latter.

Both Amazon and Best Buy are throwing in $50 gift cards to buyers, trying to get you to choose them over competitors. You can use the $50 for any future purchase, so you may want to use the money to buy an S23 case or screen protector, for example. Best Buy is sweetening the deal even more by also giving users access to a four-month free trial for Amazon Music Unlimited and three months of Google One cloud storage.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 The Samsung Galaxy S23 has a 6.1-inch display and runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chipset. The phone features a 50MP camera, so you can take some great pictures with it. From $800 at Best Buy From $800 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+

Next, the Galaxy S23+ comes in two storage options as well, namely 256GB and 512GB. You will have to pay either $1,000 or $1,200 for your brand new phone.

The sting of spending over a grand on a phone should go away once you find out that both Amazon and Best Buy are offering buyers a gift card. That card's value is $100, so you're getting quite a bit of money back. As was the case with the standard S23, Best Buy is also throwing in limited-time access to Amazon Music Unlimited and Google One, so if that's something you're interested in trying, you may want to head over to their page.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a 6.6-inch phone that runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset. Its 50MP camera will snap great pics for you, and you can shoot video in stunning 8K. The 4,700mAh battery will keep you going through the entire day. From $1000 at Best Buy From $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Finally, we have the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, the top-of-the-line product from the smartphone maker. You can get this one in three storage options: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The price for this model starts at $1,200 and goes up to $1,620 for the 1TB storage variant.

If you get the most expensive 2023 Galaxy S series phone from Amazon, they're throwing in a gift card with a value of $100. Similarly, Best Buy also offers a $100 gift card, but will also give you free trials for Amazon Music Unlimited and Google One.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is here to impress with its 6.8-inch screen, the 5,000 mAh battery, and the 200MP camera system. Plus, the phone comes with an S Pen so you can properly use the extra large screen easier. From $1200 at Best Buy From $1200 at Amazon

Trade-In options

It's possible to lower the price further if you have an older phone available to trade. Best Buy is prepared to give you up to $600 for your old phone, while Amazon is offering up to $400. These are the rates available for more recent phone models, however, so if you have a device from a few years back, you're not getting close to those values.