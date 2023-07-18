Holidays? We don't need no stinking holidays to track down great deals on some of our favorite Android handsets. Both Amazon and Best Buy are currently running some great no-strings-attached discounts on Samsung's Galaxy S23 line, taking up to $200 off the factory-unlocked smartphones. This includes the S23 and S23 Ultra, both of which made our roundup of the best Android phones in 2023, as well as the S23+. And if you act now, you can score a Galaxy S23 for as low as $700.

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

When money is no concern, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is just about the best Android phone you can get right now. It may not have the novelty of a foldable phone, but this model is absolutely top of its class in performance, camera quality, and just about everywhere else you'd want it to be. It also has a gorgeous 6.8-inch display, IP68 waterproof rating for added durability, an integrated S Pen for spontaneous note-taking or doodling, and a battery that lasts well over a full day's use. Normally the only downside to this phone is its expensive price tag, so grab it on discount while you can.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is an easy answer to what is the best Android smartphone you can get right now. Everything about it screams flagship, including its massive AMOLED display, excellent camera, and even the price tag.

Samsung Galaxy S23+

In our review of the Samsung Galaxy S23+, we named it the best S23 model for most people. It's like the old Goldilocks and the Three Bears tale — the S23 Ultra may be too pricey or overkill for your needs, and the S23 may not have all the features you want, but the S23+ is just right. Sure, you don't get the S Pen, and the camera isn't as good, but it's still a solid phone with outstanding build quality, excellent performance, and class-leading software support. It, too, is on the more expensive side, so take advantage of every discount you can.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ might be the middle phone in the S23 lineup, but it's still a flagship in every sense of the word. It has a 6.6" AMOLED display, it's as fast as any 2023 handset out there, and it has 45W quick-charging.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest and most affordable phone in the series, but there is still a lot to love here. Its 6.1-inch display is bright, with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling, and its smaller size makes it almost disappear in your pockets. The performance is fast enough to game on, and efficient enough for all-day battery life — plus you still get IP68 waterproofing and fast charging. As with the other phones, the S23 looks even more appealing with today's discounts.