The Samsung Galaxy S22 series has been amongst the best Android phones money can buy despite the throttling issues that haunted it earlier this year. It turned out that this was a tradeoff Samsung had to make in order to address thermal issues, with the company's game optimization service (GOS) being the culprit. Although Samsung later issued a public apology, the scandal prompted South Korea's Fair Trade Commission to launch a probe into the company, and a group of consumers even filed a class action suit for the same reason. Samsung appears to be taking precautions to ensure that this does not happen again, as a new rumor claims the Galaxy S23 series will offer improved cooling systems alongside battery upgrades and a brighter screen for the Ultra model.

Tipster Ahmed Qwaider claims that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will include better cooling systems than their predecessors (via SamMobile). For mobile gaming enthusiasts, the upcoming phones will likely improve performance even under heavy loads, such as demanding games. This was a particularly nagging issue that plagued the Galaxy S22 models, with GOS kicking in each time you launched a game.

While Samsung explained that GOS was meant to minimize overheating, the controversy snowballed, and the company was accused of cheating benchmarks. The throttling issue did, in fact, prevent the phone's display from achieving a smooth refresh rate (the Galaxy S22 models all have a 120Hz screen).

In a separate tweet, the tipster corroborated previous rumors about the phone's battery. According to Qwaider, Samsung will include a 3900mAh battery in the vanilla model and a 4700mAh unit in the Plus variant. However, according to the rumor, the Ultra model may not see any battery gains. If you were hoping for faster charging speeds in the next-generation models, you might be disappointed, as the leaker claims that all models will stick with their predecessors' fast charging capabilities.

Nonetheless, the purported battery capacities for the upcoming phones mark a significant improvement over the current flagship series. When paired with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, we're looking at formidable rivals to the best Android phones.

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, the latest rumor suggests it will offer a more luminous display at 1750 nits of brightness. Regular tipster Ice Universe backed up this claim, saying that the vanilla Galaxy S23 and S23+ will catch up with the peak screen brightness of their Ultra sibling. This suggests that the line separating the Galaxy S line's vanilla and top-tier models appears to be blurring.

Like any other unofficial claim, the latest rumor must be taken with a regular pinch of salt. On the other hand, they make sense, though it will be difficult to say for sure until Samsung unveils its upcoming flagship series in February.