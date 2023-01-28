Samsung is less than a week away from unveiling its next flagship phone series and while countless leaks may have somehow spoiled the excitement, we're still learning some neat tidbits about the Galaxy S23 series. Some of the expected upgrades for this year’s Galaxy S lineup include a beefier, custom-branded Snapdragon processor, higher-resolution camera sensors, and improved low-light camera performance. The latest rumor suggests the baseline Galaxy S23 variant will get a display upgrade to bring it in lockstep with the S23+ and S23 Ultra.

Reliable leaks blogger Roland Quandt has shared what looks like an official specs table for the three Galaxy S23 models, revealing that the peak screen brightness for the trio will be the same across the board. According to Quandt's tweet, the regular Galaxy S23's screen will feature a peak brightness of 1,750 nits.

For context, the maximum brightness of the vanilla Galaxy S22 is 1,300 nits with the S22+ and S22 Ultra at 1,750 nits. If the S23 manages to hit this rumored number, it will be a leap forward for the vanilla model in the flagship series of slabs.

Of course, this will mean the Plus and Ultra variants won't see a screen brightness boost this year if we take this information at face value.

In November, tipster RGcloudS claimed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra would have the brightest display among today's best Android phones, with a maximum brightness of 2,150 nits. Earlier this month, Samsung Display unveiled a new OLED display with a listed peak brightness of 2,000 nits. There is the suggestion that the manufacturer may decide to use panels that have overhead brightness capacity in the Galaxy S23 series, but cap the user-accessible maximum to 1,750 nits. We're sure some testing will come out in due course.

In any case, a brighter screen isn't the only thing the Galaxy S23 is expected to get, as previous rumors suggested that the base model's selfie camera would be upgraded to 12MP, up from 10MP on its predecessor. Samsung could also fit a 3,900mAh battery and an improved cooling system into the smallest model of the lineup.