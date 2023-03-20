Samsung's Galaxy S23 series is rocking the smartphone world, taking over pretty much all lists of the best Android smartphones, including ours. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ are spectacular phones that deserve all your attention, especially when they're available with such cool benefits.

Samsung is running an Enhanced Trade-in campaign as part of its Discover Samsung week, where you can save up to $700 by giving them your old phone. Of course, the value will depend on what device you're trading in. If you have the Z Fold 4, for instance, you'll get $700 for it, but your old S22 Ultra will only get you $500 back. Thankfully, for this promotion, you can actually see how much extra you can get for your phone this week as opposed to Samsung's normal trade-in values.

Samsung Galaxy S23

The Samsung Galaxy S23 is the smallest of the series, making it the perfect choice for those with smaller hands or for people who really don't want to worry about not being able to get a proper grip on their device and dropping it all the time.

Measuring just 6.1-inches, the S23 runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor made specifically for Galaxy, as well as 8GB of RAM. You can get this one with 128GB or 256GB of storage space. The 50MP camera will help you take some fantastic shots, too

While previous versions of the Samsung's smaller flagship have struggled with inferior battery life, a larger battery and the increased efficiency of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 make the Galaxy S23 reliable enough to last a full day in most instances. AP's Commerce Editor Ara Wagoner has gotten 7-10 hours of screen on time basically every day, so long as she doesn't go on an outdoor photo safari.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 The fantastic S23 phone can cost you with up to $700 less thanks to the Enhanced Trade-In bonus offered by Samsung. This means you'll get more than you regularly would for the same device, so make sure to check how much you can save. From $100 at Samsung with trade-in

Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a slightly larger device, measuring 6.6 inches. This device features the same Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor and 8GB of RAM. You can choose between the 256GB version and the 512GB one, with the price adjusting accordingly.

This model also has a 50MP camera system that will grab spectacular photos for you, as well as great videos, no matter the lighting conditions. The 4,700mAh battery will get you through the day without a problem.

Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23+ The S23+ can be bought for a fantastic price if you use the Enhanced Trade-In option, allowing you to save up to $700, depending on what device you have to exchange. From $300 at Samsung with trade-in

As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra, it has a fancy Deal of the Day today where you can get up to $750 trade-in plus $100 instant Samsung credit to spend on cases, chargers, earbuds, or a Galaxy Watch. That Samsung instant credit offer expires tomorrow morning, at which point the Ultra will have the same enhanced trade-in deal the S23 and S23+ have.