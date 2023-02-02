Samsung and Google are arguably the two biggest names when it comes to making Android flagships, and their phones tend to end up on the best Android phones list. No doubt picking up the newest Pixel or the newest S-series Galaxy will land you a fantastic phone, but with the Galaxy S23+ just launching, you may be wondering if the value that the Pixel 7 brings to the table is enough to beat out a new contender.

As you'll see on the spec sheet below, the Galaxy S23+ has quite a few improvements over the Google Pixel 7, making it easy to overlook some of the Pixel's advantages in the raw stats. Still, there's no beating the Galaxy S23+ if you're looking for a smartphone that's a spec sheet behemoth.

Google Pixel 7 Samsung Galaxy S23+ SoC Google Tensor G2 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Display 6.3-inch FHD+ OLED, 90Hz, 1,400 nits peak brightness 6.6-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, adaptive refresh up to 120Hz, 1,750 nits peak brightness RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128GB, 256GB 256GB, 512GB Battery 4,355mAh 4,700mAh Operating System Android 13 One UI 5.1/ Android 13 Front camera 10.8MP, f/2.2 12MP f2.2 Rear cameras 50MP wide (f/1.85), 12MP ultrawide (f/2.2, 114° FOV) 50MP f/1.8 primary, OIS; 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide; 10MP f/2.4, telephoto, 3x optical zoom sensor Connectivity Wi-Fi 6e, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth Wi-Fi 6, 5G (sub6 / mmWave), NFC, Bluetooth Charging 20W wired, 20W wireless 45W wired, 15W wireless IP rating IP68 IP68 Colors Obsidian, Snow, and Lemongrass Standard: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender / Exclusive: Graphite, Lime Price From $600 From $1,000

Price, availability, and connectivity

It seems almost unfair to compare these two phones due to the price differences because they are clearly going for slightly different subsections of the smartphone market. Samsung, as always, has positioned the Galaxy S23+ as a high-end flagship (though not the most premium due to the S23 Ultra) that can withstand anything you have to throw at it. But, of course, you'll have to pay for that privilege as the base model of the phone starts at $1,000. It's carried by all the major carriers here in the states, and your carrier may have some deal for the phone to lower that price, but overall expect the S23+ to be the more expensive option.

The Google Pixel 7 is also available at all the major carriers in the U.S. Due to being cheaper to start with ($600) and older, you can expect this device to be more affordable and perhaps even have better deals through your carrier than the S23+.

While both phones can connect to some super fast 5G networks (sub6 and mmWave), it's important to note that the cell reception of the Pixel 7 can be a little troublesome if you're in a spotty area of coverage. Major city centers and areas with otherwise good reception usually won't cause you any trouble, but you'll be better off going with the S23+ if you live in a more rural area where the reception may already be weak.

Hardware and design

The Google Pixel 7 no doubt has a design that sticks out a bit more than the Galaxy S23+ thanks to its iconic camera visor on the back. It's not a look everyone will like, whereas the sleek design of the Galaxy S23+ is a little more universal in appeal. Some may find that a bit boring, and the fact that it's just the lenses that stick out the back of the Galaxy S23+ might cause some worry about attracting the lenses if you put it on the wrong type of surface — the visor on the Pixel may stick out, b¨t it helps protect the cameras a little. Nothing the proper case couldn't fix for the S23+, however.

Regarding durability, both phones are pretty good at holding up to wear and tear. The Pixel 7 features Gorilla Glass Victus on the front to ensure its display is nearly as rugged as it can be. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the first phone to be covered with the newer Gorilla Glass Victus 2, which according to Corning, can withstand drops of up to 1 meter on surfaces like concrete (specifically, 80-grit sandpaper) and up to 2 meters on surfaces like asphalt (180 grit).

Glass is still glass and will eventually break if you put too much stress on it. Still, it's nice to know that both phones are built to last. Plus, the IP68 rating on both phones means you don't have to worry too much if you accidentally drop your phone in a puddle or spill some water on the screen; both phones are sealed up pretty tight from water and dust.

Samsung once again pulled out all the stops when designing the display for the Galaxy S23+. The 6.6-inch OLED screen is gorgeous, with an adaptive refresh rate reaching up to 120Hz, whereas the Pixel 7 can only get a max of 90Hz. This difference won't matter for most activities, but if you like to play high-quality games on your Android phone, the 120Hz screen will look much smoother. However, it sucks that Google has decided to gate-keep its 120Hz screen for the Pixel 7 Pro since you can find some of the best budget Android phones sporting 120Hz displays.

Underneath the displays of both devices are fingerprint sensors for unlocking your phone or providing security authentication. Google has made some good improvements to the optical sensor on the Pixel 7, making it much more reliable than the one found on its predecessor, but the ultrasonic sensor on the S23+ will be a bit quicker.

The Samsung display also can achieve a higher peak brightness — 1,750 nits — meaning it will be easier to see in the sunlight than the Pixel 7 screen, which can only reach 1,400 nits. You would notice a difference holding the phones side-by-side, but it's not like the Pixel 7 screen isn't readable in the sun, so for most people, this won't be a significant factor in day-to-day use.

The Galaxy S23+ also has the Pixel 7 beat regarding storage options as it offers 256GB as a base (the max you can get on a Pixel 7), but the opportunity to buy a model with 512GB of storage. In a world where smartphone cameras take increasingly higher-quality pictures and videos, and apps get bigger in file size, extra storage space is something to consider when considering a device's longevity — especially if you aren't a fan of using cloud storage services.

Cameras

Cameras have become a huge selling point for smartphones, and Samsung has decked out its S23+ with an excellent camera array. The 50MP f/1.8 primary lens works well in almost all lighting conditions and is a super solid camera snapping your favorite memories. If you want to zoom out and capture more of a scene, it has a 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide lens which provides incredible landscape photos. Add in the 10MP f/2.4 telephoto lens that offers 3x optical zoom, and the rear camera system on the Galaxy S23+ rounds out to be one of the more versatile options in the smartphone market.

That doesn't mean you should sell the two-camera system on the Pixel 7 short. In fact, Google is the best in the business regarding computational photography. It uses its fantastic software to help the impressive camera array, offering some truly stellar shots. Also, the 50MP f/1.85 primary lens and the 12MP ultra-wide f/2.2 lens are great at nearly all lighting conditions, thanks to the impressive Night Sight feature. The recording quality is a little worse, though, as it can only capture footage in 4K and 1080p video up to 60fps. The Galaxy S23+ can capture 8K video at 30fps, 4K video at 60fps, and 1080p video at 120fps. It's the phone to get if smooth video is a priority for you.

The selfie cams on both devices are comparable. Even though the Galaxy S23+ has a 12MP sensor and the Pixel 7 only has a 10.8MP sensor, you'll be happy taking images for your social media profiles with either one.

You can't go wrong with either set of cameras, but the one you like more may depend on personal preference. Google's software processing has always done the heavy lifting for its cameras and seems to be particularly adept at giving true-to-life photos that look great. At the same time, the Galaxy phones are no slouches and deliver punchy and colorful photos that can pop off the screen.

Battery and charging

If you're looking for a phone that offers truly stellar battery life, you'll be disappointed to hear that neither the Pixel 7 nor Galaxy S23+ are very impressive in that area.

Even with Google's power efficiency in its Tensor chips, the 4,355mAh battery will probably need to be charged every night. Still, it should last you through the day with pretty average use. The smaller screen and 90Hz refresh rate will certainly help the cause. The Galaxy S23+ has a 4,700mAh, and due to a more power-hungry chipset, it should get about the same result as the Pixel 7.

Neither phone's battery is terrible, and the Samsung Galaxy S23+ will last you a bit more between charges; however, neither phone is truly impressive regarding battery life either.

The Galaxy S23+ will charge up a bit faster since it can achieve 45W of charging when plugged in via its USB-C port, while the Pixel 7 caps out at 20W wired. However, the Pixel 7 can get 20W of charging power when being charged wirelessly, whereas the S23+ only gets 15W wirelessly. Both phones also can charge wireless devices using reverse wireless charging. So if you want to pop a pair of Google Pixel Buds on the back of the Pixel 7, you can share some of your battery power from the phone with it. Good in a pinch, and the S23 can do the same thing.

Software and performance

Samsung and Google tend to have slightly different views of what power and performance should look like on their phones, which is prevalent in these two devices. Samsung always seems to stick the most powerful Qualcomm chipset into its newest phones to show it has the raw performance power that beats out other chips. On the other hand, Google makes its own chips specifically designed to work with the devices it creates. So while on a benchmark test, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 powering the Galaxy S23+ will beat out the Tensor G2 — but in a real-world application, you won't notice too much of a difference except when it comes to the most extensive tasks.

The software experience is a little different on each device, as the Samsung Galaxy S23 uses the company's One UI 5.1 (an Android 13 skin), but the OS has really blossomed into a pretty capable one over the years. Heck, Samsung is leading the charge when it comes to adopting newer features and offering support for its device in the long term. Samsung offers an industry-leading four years of Android OS software updates and five years of security updates. Buying an S23+ now will ensure you have several years of quality software support.

The Pixel 7 runs Android 13, and Google has spread its AI all over the software. Fantastic call screening features and unparalleled voice-to-text baked right into the Pixel 7 are a huge bonus. However, it's a shame that the Pixel 7 will only receive three years of Android upgrades, even if it still gets five years of critical security patches.

Which one should you buy?

The good news is that no matter which of the two phones you get, you're going to come away with a pretty fantastic phone, as both are made by top-tier companies with a track record of putting out great products.

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is the phone to get if you want the latest and greatest. The speedy and powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 processor, impeccable display, a good-quality set of cameras, and long-term software support leads the Android market. All those great enhancements will cost you, though, so you have to decide if the extra $400 is worth it. If you play a lot of high-end games or want your phone to be the best productivity device it can be, the Galaxy S23+ is a solid option.

The Google Pixel 7 is better for people who intend to use their smartphone for more average activities. The Tensor G2 chip is plenty powerful to get all your tasks done, the display still looks great, and the incredible software that Google implements into the Pixel 7 makes everything better, from the cameras to the calling features. The $600 starting price is so competitive for what it offers that it's hard not to suggest this phone to the average user.