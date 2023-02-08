Samsung's 2023 flagships have arrived, with the Galaxy S23+ once again offering an ideal middle ground in the lineup for those who want a larger screen without going all the way to the pricier Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the Galaxy S23+ hasn't changed significantly from its predecessor, that's not necessarily a bad thing. It takes what was great about last year's model, refines the experience further, and takes the performance up a pretty big notch. However, is that enough to unseat Google's Pixel 7 Pro from its top place among the best Android phones?

Samsung Galaxy S23+ Google Pixel 7 Pro SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Google Tensor G2 Display 6.6" FHD+ (2340x1080) Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 1750 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus 2 6.7" QHD+ (3210x1440) LTPO AMOLED 120Hz refresh rate, 1500 nits peak brightness, Gorilla Glass Victus RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 256GB / 512GB 128GB / 256GB / 512GB Battery 4,700mAh 5,000mAh Ports USB-C USB-C Operating System Android 13 with OneUI 5.1 Android 13 Front Camera 12MP f/2.2 10.8MP f/2.2 Rear cameras 50MP f/1.8 primary, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 10MP f/2.4 telephoto with 3x optical zoom 50MP f1/.85 primary, 12MP f/2.2 ultra-wide, 48MP f/3.5 telephoto with 5x optical zoom Connectivity 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth, UWB, NFC 5G, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, UWB, NFC Dimensions 157.73 x 76.2 x 7.62mm 162.56 x 76.45 x 8.89mm Weight 196g 212g Charging Fast Wireless Charging 2.0, Super Fast Charging 2.0 (wired), Wireless PowerShare 23W fast charging, 23W wireless charging with Pixel Stand. IP Rating IP68 IP68 Colors Standard: Phantom Black, Cream, Green, Lavender Exclusive: Graphite, Lime Snow, Obsidian, Black, Hazel

Price and availability

The Galaxy S23+ starts at $1,000 for the base model, which now comes with 256GB of storage. You can preorder it from Samsung, and it should be landing at carriers and major retailers on February 17. Your color choices this year are Phantom Black, Cream, Green, and Lavender, with Graphite and Lime available exclusively from Samsung. Getting it on a carrier plan will reduce those prices a bit. At launch, Samsung is also offering a free storage upgrade to 512GB for the price of the 256GB model if you order it directly from Samsung's website.

The Pixel 7 Pro retails for $900 for the 128GB model. Taking it up to a comparable 256GB brings it in at the same $1,000 price as the Galaxy S23+. However, you can find better prices on this one if you shop around, especially if you're willing to activate on a carrier right away.

Design: Distinct and premium

The Galaxy S23+ retains Samsung's triple-camera design, but the company changed things this year by ditching the camera bump of prior models in favor of three protruding lenses. The result is a cleaner look that's closer to the motif of the S23 Ultra. It's still unmistakably a Galaxy S-series and has the solid build quality we've come to expect from Samsung, but it feels like a more refined and understated design.

Google settled on its own unique design language with the Pixel 6 family, with a horizontal camera bar that sets it apart from most other Android handsets. The Pixel 7 Pro takes that look and improves on it with an aluminum trim that makes it stand out even more nicely. It's an elegant and classy look that's also practical. The Pixel 7 Pro owns the camera bump, turning it into a bold statement rather than an awkward afterthought.

The dimensions of the Galaxy S23+ and the Pixel 7 Pro are close enough to be tied for size, although the Pixel is a bit thicker thanks to the camera bar. Both feature glass backs, with both sides covered by a flavor of Gorilla Glass Victus. The Samsung Galaxy S23+ edges out the Pixel 7 Pro with tougher Gorilla Glass Victus 2 on the front and back, which should provide better protection against drops on rough surfaces such as concrete.

Display: The bold and the beautiful

The Galaxy S23+ features a 6.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X Infinity-O flat screen with FHD+ (2340x1080) resolution and a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate. Google's Pixel 7 Pro improves on that by going slightly larger at 6.7 inches but also taking the resolution up to QHD+, which works out to 3120x1440. This higher resolution on a similarly sized screen works out to a higher pixel density of 512 pixels per inch (ppi) compared to 425ppi on the Galaxy S23+, so everything should look crisper on the Pixel 7 Pro.

However, the Galaxy S23+ reaches a slightly higher peak brightness of 1,750 nits compared to the Pixel 7 Pro's 1,500 nits. This may give the S23+ a slight edge on sunny days, but 1,500 is plenty bright for most purposes. Still, you likely won't struggle to see what's on the screen of either one unless you're dealing with direct sunlight reflecting off the glass.

The Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23+ each ship with their own flavors of Android 13. The Pixel gives you the pure Google experience that includes tighter integration with services like Google Assistant and the rest of the Google suite of apps. With the Galaxy S23+, Samsung layers its OneUI 5.1 on top for advanced customization and a deeper tie-in to the rest of the Samsung ecosystem.

Both use Android 13 at the core, and both will continue to get Android updates for years to come. Samsung promises four years of major updates that will take the Galaxy S23+ to Android 17 someday, plus security updates for another year after that. Google promises five years, which means Android 18 will eventually find its way to the Pixel 7 Pro. Whether you'll want to keep either phone for that long is another matter, but at least it's nice to know you have the option.

Performance: New heights

Google moved to its own custom silicon with the Pixel 6 lineup in 2021. While it faced its challenges with its first-generation Tensor chip, the Pixel 7 Pro packs in the Tensor G2, a second-generation version that seems to have ironed out many of the kinks. As powerful as the Tensor G2 is, the name of the game doesn't seem to be driving huge performance gains. It's a respectable chip that delivers solid results. Still, the focus appears to be more on improving power efficiency and powering machine learning for features like Google Assistant and computational photography.

On the other hand, Samsung has seriously upped its game this year with the Galaxy S23 lineup. While the smartphone maker isn't ready to build its own silicon, it worked more closely with Qualcomm this time around to produce its bespoke version of the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that drives performance to levels that its similarly equipped rivals won't be able to reach.

There's little doubt the Galaxy S23 will run circles around the Pixel 7 Pro on paper, but it's fair to say this isn't a performance increase that you're likely to notice unless you're a hardcore mobile gamer. The Pixel 7 Pro offers more than enough performance for everyday use, and it comes standard with 12GB RAM across the board. While you'll need to step up to the 512GB version for that on the Galaxy S23+, the 256GB base model only includes 8GB.

Battery and charging: Equally matched

Although the Pixel 7 Pro has a 5,000mAh battery inside, it doesn't seem to make the best use of it. There's enough to get you through a day of typical use, but if you're pushing it a bit harder, you may need to charge it before bedtime. Wired charging also falls a bit short, with only 23W charging speeds. On the upside, you'll get 23W wireless charging if you use Google's proprietary Pixel Stand charger.

While the Pixel 7 Pro may not have ideal battery life, the Galaxy S23+ could fall even shorter. The Galaxy S22+ had a 4,500mAh battery that struggled even harder to get users through a full day of use. Samsung increased the battery capacity to 4,700mAh in the Galaxy S23+, but any real extra runtime will likely need to come from efficiency improvements in the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip. On the upside, you'll get 45W charging with the Galaxy S23+, which means you can top it up nearly twice as quickly.

Cameras: No contest

If there's one thing that sets the Galaxy S23+ apart from its bigger brother (the premium Galaxy S23 Ultra), it's the cameras. Most smartphone manufacturers differentiate their highest-end models by reserving the best camera systems for them, and the Galaxy S23 lineup is no exception.

To be fair, the Galaxy S23 has a very capable camera system for everyday use. A 50-megapixel (MP) wide main camera is joined by a 12MP ultra-wide and a 10MP telephoto with a 3X optical zoom. The new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 will also likely power a host of new computational photography improvements to produce even better photos through more advanced image processing.

However, the Pixel 7 Pro is the highest-end model in Google's lineup, so it gets the best camera system the company offers. The 50MP main camera uses a better sensor and takes impressive shots on its own. It's joined by a 48MP telephoto lens with a 5x optical zoom in addition to the more typical 12MP ultra-wide. Google also put its AI expertise into building a more sophisticated computational photography engine inside the Tensor G2, which produces excellent photos without fiddling with the settings.

Sophistication or performance: Which phone is right for you?

The Galaxy S23+ and the Pixel 7 Pro are excellent smartphones, but they also serve different purposes. It's important to think about your priorities before going one way or the other.

If raw performance in an affordable package is important to you, there's little doubt the Galaxy S23+ can deliver that in spades, thanks to its custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip that's engineered to deliver peak performance for the most demanding apps and games. However, performance isn't everything, and we're long past the point where faster chips show noticeable performance gains in everyday use. Don't be misled into believing that because the Galaxy S23+ is faster on paper that it will make a major difference in the user experience. The Pixel 7 Pro still delivers plenty of power and performance for most users' needs, and you'll be hard-pressed to find something it can't handle.

More significantly, the Pixel 7 Pro has a superior camera system, which we think will matter more to most folks. It's fair to say that it will continue to hold its own against the more expensive Galaxy S23 Ultra, in part thanks to Google's more powerful computational photography features, which means it handily beats out the Galaxy S23+ in that arena as the better choice for anybody who wants to take great pictures.

Google's Pixel 7 Pro packs in an excellent camera system that combines impressive hardware with the power of machine learning features to produce some of the best photos you'll get from a smartphone in its class. It sports a minimalist yet attractive design, and you get a pure Android 13 experience with more software updates for years to come.