Source: Samsung Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra $1000 $1200 Save $200 If you're looking for the best of the best out of Android in 2023, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is it. It's the only one in the S23 lineup to feature the company's flagship 200MP ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor, the only one with a 5,000mAh battery, and the only one to push the storage envelope up to 1TB. $1000 at Amazon

Samsung Galaxy S23+ $900 $1000 Save $100 The Galaxy S23+ is built to provide a top-notch Android experience for those who like to live just a little larger. The 6.6-inch AMOLED display runs smooth, the 45W wired charging should allow for longer days with shorter breaks plugged in, and there's also more room to run around with, thanks to the 256GB and 512GB options. $900 at Amazon

When it comes to top-class Android phones, few compare to the Samsung Galaxy. There are quite a few models sure to impress with unique designs — like the Galaxy Fold 5 and the Z Flip 5 —but the flagship S23 phones are noteworthy all on their own.

Dishing out a grand or more for a smartphone is a big decision, we get it. Thankfully, Amazon’s latest sale eases the burden with $200 off the 256GB Galaxy S23 Ultra and $100 off the S23+, making them $1,000 and $900, respectively. You can get either one in cream, lavender, green, or phantom black. Plus, Amazon offers 12-month payment options starting at $75 per month.

Why buy the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra or S23+ now?

Amazon is offering both phones at the lowest price we’ve seen since the lineup was released in February. The investment is well worth it: both of these phones are packed with features that are both convenient and effective for daily use. With proper care, these phones can easily last several years before you’ll need an upgrade.

Let’s start with the Ultra: it’s a premium smartphone with a retail price of $1,200 that’s also one of the most impressive devices we’ve tested. With a 200MP camera that can capture detail better than its competitors and a battery that lasts about 36 hours, this model outperforms its S22 predecessor in more ways than one. It’s got a stylishly sleek design and an S Pen included.

If you want to save another $100 and don’t need all the stops in a phone, the Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a good pick. It has better specs than the regular Galaxy S23, an immersive 6.6-inch AMOLED display, and a battery that’ll last an entire day on a single charge. While the 50MP camera is a downgrade from the S23 Ultra, this model has the same 12MP front-facing camera for great selfies. Opting for the S23+ also means losing out on the S Pen, which isn’t included in this model.

These phones share some similar qualities that bear mention. Both have IP68 water resistance, come with 256GB storage, are unlocked and compatible with most phone carriers, and have ultrasonic fingerprint security. The two models also have 45W wired charging and 15W wireless charging, as well as Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3. But perhaps the most important thing they share is this excellent deal — get it while it lasts!