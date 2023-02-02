With the debut of the Samsung Galaxy S23, the Android community can finally get its hands on what is sure to be one of the best Android phones of the year. If you have set your sights on the Galaxy S23+ for its larger screen and increased battery life, then all there is left to do is explore the colorways and pick the one that is going to reflect your own personal style. Samsung is giving you a variety of color options this year, and each has its own distinct feel.

Phantom Black Samsung Galaxy S23+

Source: Samsung

Those who aren't looking to make a statement with a pop of color can turn to the phantom black option for the Galaxy S23+. It’s a no-nonsense color that means business and oozes professional business vibes. It is a premium-looking color for a premium device and a mainstay in the Galaxy S series.

Black blends into everything and is a complement to just about any other color. This frees you up to choose just about any case or accessory you wish without worrying about clashing colors. The Phantom Black color option blends smoothly with Samsung’s other accessories. The Galaxy Watch 5 comes in Graphite and, despite the name difference, meshes perfectly together.

Green Samsung Galaxy S23+

Source: Samsung

Samsung likes to tweak its color options a bit to varying degrees, and its green colorway is likely to be a bit polarizing. It’s not as in your face as last year's take, instead offering a more subdued color. Samsung chose to mix in a bit of gray into the green to give it a unique style. In a vacuum, it’s a striking color, but this green might be a bit harder to find matching-colored accessories.

It won’t go with just anything in the same way some of the other options would. Even Samsung’s own Galaxy Watch 5 doesn’t have a corresponding color to match this. Black or silver would be your best bet here, but at least the Galaxy Buds2 offer a similar color.

Cream Samsung Galaxy S23+

Source: Samsung

The Galaxy S23+ in cream is this year's white but doesn't quite pull off that timeless feeling like a traditional white would. It will surely make your case choice pop, which is especially true if your case has some color to it. The cream color allows your eyes to naturally go to the color of the case and not to the color of the phone. The lack of color on your phone enables you to demonstrate your own unique style by getting out of the way and letting your case choice shine.

Having a quality case might be your best option, as it may get a bit dirty over time. Any dirt or oil from your fingers will get transferred to the back and will break the clean creamy color profile. You don't want your eyes to be drawn to that dirty addition. Other accessories may be a bit tougher to find a compatible match, especially if they don’t come in a similar color.

Lavender Samsung Galaxy S23+

Source: Samsung

Samsung may have overshot the lavender color a bit and created more of a shade of pink with some purple in it. Either way, it looks grabs your attention, unlike the pale pink from last year. Regardless of what the actual color is, I love that it isn’t over the top or in your face. The Galaxy lineup has always been about being premium, and bright colors can sometimes detract from what it’s trying to be.

You may run into some issues finding matching accessories with this, though, especially from Samsung’s own lineup. Even in Samsung's own lineup of accessories, the lavender color is a departure from the rose gold used in the Galaxy Watch 5 and is a much lighter shade compared to the darker colored purple used in the Buds2. Cases should look good on this phone, just know additional accessories may be tougher to match.

Graphite Samsung Galaxy S23+

Samsung's graphite color continues the trend of using subdued colors this year. It's a striking color that finds a nice balance and is arguably one of the best colors for the lineup this year. It sort of makes the Galaxy S23+ seem like it's made from a solid sheet of metal and kind of gives me MacBook vibes. The graphite used here will go with just about any neutral-colored accessory. Especially if the accessory is black or silver, but will go with other colors as well.

Lime Samsung Galaxy S23+

If you look at this year's lime color against the rest of the lineup, it just feels uninspired. It's like Samsung set out to create a lime color for this year's Galaxy devices but somehow settled on yellow. There just isn't much going on with the lime color, and it feels a bit bland to me. Even the ring around the camera lenses blends in too much, and it looks like it isn't even there. Accessories will likely be tough to find as well unless you can find something that matches its color pretty close. If you disagree and love the yellow look, you can get it exclusively from Samsung's website.

Choose the color that reflects your style

Choosing a color is a personal choice, but may not be as easy as it seems. If you primarily only use a phone and don’t have other accessories or devices, then you are free to choose whichever color your heart desires. If you like having a watch, earbuds, or other accessories, then your Galaxy S23+ color choice becomes a bit more difficult. Just make sure the color fits with one of the best cases available for it. Phantom black, green, cream, and lavender will be available from most retailers. Red, graphite, lime, and sky blue will be available exclusively from Samsung's website.

The phantom black and graphite colorways match just about everything, and they look the most premium out of the color options this time around. The green is striking to my eyes, but you may hate it or have trouble matching its unique color with other devices. No matter what color you choose for yourself, you are surely getting one of the best 5G phones available, and it’ll bring you years of joy.