The Samsung Galaxy S23+ has only been out for a few weeks so far, but don't tell whoever's in charge of setting prices at Amazon, because this phone's already scoring a major deal. The 256GB version of the S23+ normally goes for $1,000, and so long as you're not picky about color, right now you can grab the phone for just $860. Since this price is only available for the Phantom Black model, you'll have to add color to your world by getting a case for your S23+.

Why you'll love the Samsung Galaxy S23+

The Samsung Galaxy S23+ is a pretty large phone, with lots of screen real estate for your favorite content on its 6.6-inch display. While not quite as big as the Ultra model, it's much larger than the regular Galaxy S23. The phone comes in two storage options, 256GB and 512GB, but only the smaller capacity is available with today's deal.

If you do need that storage, the 512GB version of the phone is still available for $1,200, and Amazon will throw in a $100 gift card. While we know the deal for the smaller storage option is great, you do have to consider just how much room you're actually going to need, since there's no microSD support to later expand that. For most users, however, we imagine 256GB will be more than enough space for all their apps and photos.

The phone features a 50MP camera that should snap some fantastic pics for you, even when lighting conditions aren't the best. Overall, we found the Samsung Galaxy S23+ to be a sleek phone with a great build, fantastic software, and a powerful camera package — pretty much what we've learned to expect from Samsung. Now that it's available for $140 less than its MSRP, and only just a few weeks after its launch, is fantastic, so you really shouldn't miss out on this Amazon deal.