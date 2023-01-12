In the lead up to the Samsung Galaxy S23 official launch next month, we've been hearing just a ton about this upcoming flagship lineup, and already have a pretty fair idea of what upgrades to expect and how these these phones are going to look. Earlier leaks already revealed the four color options we'll have to choose from, and now some newly leaked official renders of the Galaxy S23 show just how they'll arrive.

You might remember that we got to see some very similar images of the Galaxy S23 lineup in its four colorways last week, but a prominent leaker identified those pics as probable fakes, taking into account the various design anomalies like camera and antenna placement. While the graphics themselves may have been suspect, the color options those renders featured were indeed on the money, and this new report from WinFuture (in German) confirms them using official marketing materials from Samsung.

From their side profiles, you can see all the colors for the Galaxy S23, and as you’d expect, Samsung is giving them some fancy names: Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Mystic Lilac, and Cotton Flower (white). These are pastel shades instead of bright hues, like has been the trend in the smartphone world lately.

These official renders also clearly show that the phone’s frame isn’t as rounded as before but it isn’t iPhone-flat either — which should mean a better in-hand feel. Both the Galaxy S23 and the S23+ are expected to share the same basic design language and color options, differing in size and hardware specs.

While the entire Galaxy S23 lineup should be getting a big upgrade with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, just like we expect to see in many of the other best Android phones of 2023, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is rumored to take things a couple of notches higher. We were already expecting it to come with Samsung’s new 200MP sensor, but according to leaker Ice Universe, its rear camera will also improve focal performance and offer better stability if you have shaky hands. We also hear about upgrades to its mic and speaker, with a notable improvement to bass response.

Samsung has officially announced that the Galaxy S23 lineup will be unveiled on February 1st. You can already reserve a Galaxy S23 for yourself and score a sweet $50 discount. Just head to Samsung’s website and reserve your favorite model to be among the first in line to get your hands on the Galaxy S23.