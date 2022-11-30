Samsung is done with all significant device launches for the year. It has also managed to roll out One UI 5 to its Galaxy devices at an incredible pace. The company is now likely focusing on the launch of its 2023 flagship smartphone lineup, the Galaxy S23 series. Rumors suggest the phone could debut in early February with major camera enhancements. Samsung typically also releases new cases and accessories alongside its flagship phones, and a new leak has detailed some of the official Galaxy S23 cases.

Samsung seemingly intends to offer a Leather Cover, Silicone Cover, Silicone Cover with Strap, Frame Cover, Clear View Cover, and a Transparent Cover for the S23 lineup. They will be available in several colors: Black, Green, Camel (brown), Violet, and Orange. As for the Galaxy S23 Ultra stylus colors, it will apparently be available in Black, Green, Rose (pink), and Beige, indirectly confirming the colors the phone will be available in.

The new Beige shade could be similar to the Korean giant's upcoming 10,000mAh 25W Super fast charging power bank color. Given the possibility of the two devices sharing a similar color, it is possible that Samsung's next power bank debuts alongside the Galaxy S23 series in February 2023.

Do note that this is not the complete list of official cases for the Galaxy S23. Samsung could be working on some more accessories and cases, and it is just that they have not been detailed yet. And if you want more color options, worry not. Considering the popularity of Samsung's Galaxy S lineup, there will be plenty of third-party cases for the S23 in different styles and colors.