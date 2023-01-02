Samsung is rumored to announce the Galaxy S23 series on February 1. As we get closer to that date, more and more leaks about the device are surfacing online. In the last few weeks, leaks have revealed the Galaxy S23's various color options, its improved cooling system, and that Samsung has started testing One UI 5.1, which could launch alongside its next flagship smartphone lineup. A new rumor now indicates that the Korean giant might bump the Galaxy S23's base storage to 256GB—double that of the iPhone 14 lineup.

Leaker Ahmed Qwaider, who has been the source of many recent Galaxy S23 rumors, claims the entire lineup will start with 256GB storage. While the regular S23 and S23+ could feature 8GB RAM, the S23 Ultra will come with a minimum of 12GB RAM and up to 1TB storage.

This is the first time rumors of Samsung ditching the 128GB storage option on its 2023 flagship lineup have surfaced online. The Galaxy S23 series is expected to use UFS 4.0 storage that provides 2x faster read speeds, 1.6x faster write speeds, and lower power consumption.

Roland Quandt, known for his last-minute retail leaks, claims the rumor is incorrect. Unless a more reliable source corroborates this information, it is best to take it with a pinch of salt.

Samsung may release the 256GB variant of the Galaxy S23 series in the US while the 128GB model could debut in other markets. The company did something similar with the Galaxy S22 Ultra, whose 128GB storage and 8GB RAM model only launched in certain markets, with key regions getting the 256GB variant. So, killing off the Ultra's 128GB model makes sense given its limited availability. It would also be a welcome addition since the S23 Ultra could feature a 200MP camera. However, Samsung could use the bigger base storage as a reason to price the Galaxy S23 series higher than its predecessor.